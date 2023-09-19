January Jones Once Made $100,000 Per Episode Of ‘Mad Men’; What’s Her Net Worth?

Name January Jones Net Worth $10 Million Salary $100000 Per Episode Annual Income $1 Million + Sources of Income Modeling, Acting, and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 5, 1978 Age 45 Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Actor, Spokesperson

January Jones, known for her acting and modeling endevors, has accumulated an estimated net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her diverse roles in TV and film have contributed significantly to her wealth, with standout performances in critically acclaimed series like "Mad Men".

January Jones has built a prominent career in the entertainment industry. Her breakthrough role came with her portrayal of Betty Draper in the critically acclaimed series "Mad Men". She also left a mark as Melissa Chartres in "The Last Man on Earth". Her filmography includes notable works such as "American Wedding," where she played Cadence Flaherty, a role that showcased her comedic talent. Jones' versatile acting bagged her many films, including "We Are Marshall," "The Boat That Rocked," "Unknown," "Seeking Justice," and "X-Men: First Class."

She also made appearances in the TV series "Law & Order" as a con artist in the episode titled "Quit Claim." Her impressive career and contributions to the industry have been acknowledged with her ranking on the Maxim Hot 100 Women list in 2002 and her appearance on the cover of British GQ magazine's "The Hot Issue" in 2009. These diverse roles and achievements have significantly contributed to her sources of income.

At the height of her involvement in the series, January Jones earned an impressive $100,000 per episode. With an average of 13 episodes per season, this translated to an annual income of approximately $1.3 million.

In addition to her acting career, Jones has ventured into modeling and appeared in campaigns for renowned brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Versace, Clearasil, and Kerastase. These brand endorsements have contributed to her income.

January Jones bought a mansion in the Topanga neighborhood of Los Angeles for $1.7 million. The spacious property includes a four-bedroom home with a backyard featuring a swimming pool and zipline. In 2014, she sold her previous residence in Los Feliz for $1.37 million, a Mediterranean-style home with picturesque views of the Griffith Observatory and surrounding hillsides.

January Jones was born on January 5, 1978, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Her journey to stardom began when she was scouted as a model during her high school years. She quickly made a name for herself in the world of modeling, appearing in campaigns for renowned brands like Allure," "Rolling Stone," "Town & Country and many more.

In 1999, she made her acting debut with TV series "Get Real" and making her presence felt in the film "It's the Rage." The early 2000s saw her continue to make strides in both television and film, with notable appearances in projects like "The Glass House" and "Bandits." She also ventured into TV pilots, laying the foundation for a promising acting career.

One of her significant breakthroughs came in the form of "Anger Management," where she shared the screen with Hollywood heavyweights Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson. The year 2003 proved to be pivotal as she secured roles in mainstream films like "American Wedding" and "Love Actually".

Jones has had noteworthy relationships, including with singer Josh Groban from 2003 to 2006. She welcomed her first child in 2011, choosing not to disclose the identity of the father. In 2015, she began dating her co-star Will Forte, whom she met on the set of "Last Man on Earth."

Her portrayal of Betty Draper in "Mad Men" earned her several prestigious nominations and awards, including two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, per IMDb. Additionally, she was part of the ensemble cast of "Mad Men" that won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2010. Jones's remarkable contributions also earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama.

Her exceptional performance in "Mad Men" led to recognition from the Online Film & Television Association, where she won the OFTA Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2009. Notably, she tied with Elisabeth Moss for this honor.

Does January Jones have kids?

January Jones has a 10-year-old son, Xander Dane Jones, whom she welcomed in 2011. Jones has never revealed the identity of his father.

Does January Jones have a sister?

Yes, she has two sisters, Jina Jones and Jacey Jones.

Is January Jones her real name?

Yes, her name is the same as her month of birth.