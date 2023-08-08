 Jamie Foxx: How the Comic-Turned-Actor Bulit His $170 Million Net Worth

Since winning an Academy Award for the 2004 film "Ray," Jamie Foxx has come a long way. He has often grabbed the headlines, but he was recently in the news after being hospitalized for an 'unspecified medical complication', per Vulture. On July 22, Foxx posted a positive health update on an Instagram video, captioned, “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through."

As we wish Foxx a speedy recovery, here's a brief look at Foxx's current net worth, assets and other financial forays.

Jamie Foxx is deemed to be one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood earning around $12 million per movie. Foxx's net worth as of July 2023 is $170 million with an estimated annual income of around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His investments include a well-thought-out stock portfolio, which includes major names such as Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, and more. The total amount of stocks owned by Foxx is calculated to be somewhere close to $15 million.

Foxx loves cars, real estate, and luxury yachts. According to reports, he has 12 real estate properties, out of which one is located in a 40+ acre estate in Hidden Valley, California. He also paid $930,000 for a 5,400-square-foot home in Tarzana, California in 1997. Foxx also owns six luxury cars and three luxury yachts.

Apart from owning a McLaren GT, BMW X8 and an Audi RS Q8, the actor recently bought a $1 million Rolls Royce Cullinan. Moreover, Foxx reportedly has cash reserves of over $24 million along with a $10.5 million luxury mansion.

A first-generation millionaire, Foxx earned a name for himself for his acting and made a fortune from music albums, and investments. Some of his prominent movies like "Ray," "Valentine's Day," 'Miami Vice," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" earned him $5 million, $7 million, $4 million and $12 million respectively.

Foxx also made around $20 million in royalty as a music producer in the music industry. The entertainer also earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2008 for his single "Blame It."

Born in Texas as Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967, Foxx was raised by his mother's adoptive parents Louise Annette Talley and Derrel Bishop. Foxx's parents were not from the elite class, and his father Derrel Bishop, who later changed his name to Shahid Abdula, worked as a stockbroker.

Foxx was always inclined towards music and entertainment, although he had some strict early years. During his teenage years, Foxx was in charge of Terrell's New Hope Baptist Church choir and used to play the piano as a part-time entertainer. However, he had a knack for comedy, which became evident in the third grade when Foxx's teacher used to ask him to tell jokes to reward the class for good behavior.

In 1989, Foxx took the stage for the first time at a comedy club's open mic as a dare from his girlfriend. From there, he delved into standup comedy and eventually starred in the 1991 sitcom "In Living Color." After the comedy-drama sitcom "Roc," Foxx went on to star in his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, from 1996 to 2001. Later in his career, Foxx made his way into the music industry, garnering major attention with chartbuster songs like "Slow Jamz" and "Gold Digger."

After exploring the music industry and earning an Academy Award for Ray in 2004, Foxx went on to star in major Hollywood projects like "Miami Vice," "Django Unchained," "The Amazing Spider-Man" series, "Baby Driver," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," all of which did well at the box office.