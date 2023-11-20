Name Jacksepticeye Net Worth $40 million Date of Birth February 7, 1990 Age 33 Years Gender Male Profession YouTuber Nationality Ireland

Jacksepticeye, the Irish YouTuber and entrepreneur, whose real name is Seán McLoughlin, has amassed an impressive fortune. His net worth is estimated at $40 million. Currently, he ranks among the top-earning YouTubers worldwide. Known for his engaging gaming content and vlogs, Jacksepticeye has become a prominent figure in the online community. Some of his most popular videos have garnered millions of views and subscribers.

McLoughlin, known by his online moniker Jacksepticeye, embarked on his internet career in late 2012 when he launched his YouTube channel. Initially, his content focused on voice impressions, but he soon transitioned to creating captivating gameplay videos and vlogs. It was in 2013 that he experienced a pivotal moment when the renowned YouTuber PewDiePie mentioned him in one of his videos. This shout-out had a profound impact on Jacksepticeye's channel, leading to a remarkable quadrupling of his subscriber count within just four days. By the spring of 2014, he had achieved a significant milestone – he could finally turn his passion into a full-time job. The momentum continued, and by August of the same year, Jacksepticeye celebrated reaching one million subscribers.

In 2016, the YouTuber later joined Revelmode, a multichannel network founded by PewDiePie. However, Revelmode faced a setback following a controversy involving PewDiePie and anti-Semitic imagery on his channel. Despite this, Jacksepticeye's career took another leap when he signed with the Disney Digital Network. In early 2018, he announced a groundbreaking partnership with Twitch, where he would create exclusive content as part of a multi-year deal with the Disney Digital Network. The subsequent year saw him signing with the prestigious talent agency WME and the multichannel network Studio71.

Beyond YouTube, Jacksepticeye's creative talents extended to various projects. In 2021, he took on a new challenge by producing a short film titled "15 Months," which explored his personal experiences during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same year, he joined talent agency CAA, expanding his horizons in the entertainment industry. In 2022, he continued to flex his filmmaking skills by writing and directing another short film, "Anomaly Found – Chase Brody," where he also portrayed the titular character. His journey and success were immortalized in the biographical documentary "How Did We Get Here?," which offered a comprehensive look at his life from childhood to his prosperous YouTube career.

By June of 2023, his YouTube channel had achieved an astounding milestone, boasting over 30 million subscribers and more than 16 billion total views. Beyond YouTube, Jacksepticeye's creative reach extended to TikTok, and he started a podcast "Brain Leak" alongside fellow YouTuber Ethan Nestor.

Jacksepticeye was born in Ireland and relocated to Brighton, England, in 2017. His decision to move was influenced by Brighton's vibrant LGBTQ and vegan communities, which resonated with his values. The YouTuber was previously involved in a romantic relationship with Danish social media influencer Signe Hansen, and later with Dutch YouTuber Evelien Smolders.

