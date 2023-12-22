Name Jackie Siegel Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, Modeling, Business Date of Birth January 19, 1966 Age 57 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Model, Engineer, Philanthropist, TV Personality Nationality United States of America

Jackie Siegel, an American model, actress, and beauty pageant director, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. This figure includes combined wealth with her husband. She is best known for her role in the documentary "The Queen of Versailles" and its sequel series, "Queen of Versailles Reigns Again." Her other works include "The Hotwives of Las Vegas" and "Shooting Heroin."

(L-R) Victoria Siegel Foundation founder Jackie Siegel and Why Not You Productions founder and CEO Russell Wilson and Robert Smith. Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Steffy

Jackie's primary sources of income include beauty pageantry, entertainment, and business ventures. Being a member of the board of directors at Westgate Resorts, a prominent player in the timeshare industry, and on the board of Ocoee Thrift Mart further contributes to her wealth. Jackie's career began in 1993 when she won the prestigious Mrs. Florida America beauty pageant, later assuming ownership and directorship of the event.

In the 2012 documentary "The Queen of Versailles," Jackie is one of the central figures in the documentary. The film depicts Jackie and her husband, David, owners of Westgate Resorts, and their family as they build Versailles, one of the largest and most expensive single-family houses in the United States. The film not only garnered critical acclaim but also became a cornerstone in Jackie's entertainment career. Moreover, she was featured in an episode of ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015.

Over the years, she has made appearances on various TV shows and movies, including "Night Terror," "My Trip to the Dark Side," "The Magician," and "The Hotwives of Las Vegas." She was last seen in the 2010 thriller "Shooting Heroin." Jackie ventured into production with the 2015 movies "Let It Out" and "Monster Anonymous." She also starred in these projects.

(L-R) Mina Lu, CEO of Victoria's Voice Foundation, Jackie Siegel, Co-founder of Victoria's Voice Foundation, and Nayrouz Brewster. Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Jackie and her husband's iconic Versailles House, a colossal mansion spanning 90,000 square feet, is valued at a staggering $100 million. This architectural marvel boasts 14 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms, and multiple state-of-the-art kitchens. Beyond the conventional, the mansion features extravagant amenities, including a full-sized movie theater, a roller rink, and a bowling alley.

Jackie Siegel, Daniel Siegel, and David Siegel Jr. attend the 2022 Victoria's Voice Foundation Benefit at Westgate New York Grand Central. Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

Jackie was born Jacqueline Mallery on January 19, 1966, Jackie was raised in Endwell, New York. In 1989, she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in computer engineering.

In 2000, Jackie married businessman David Siegel and had eight children with him. Later, they adopted another child. Tragically, in 2015, the couple lost their eldest daughter to a drug overdose.

Jackie Siegel of "Queen of Versailles" and Julio Gonzalez attend the 2022 Victoria's Voice Foundation Benefit. Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

What is the current status of the Versailles House construction?

As of the latest available information, construction on the Versailles House is still ongoing.

How did the 2008 recession affect the Siegel family?

The Siegel family faced significant financial challenges during the 2008 recession and had to halt the construction of the Versailles House.

What charities is Jackie Siegel currently involved in?

Jackie Siegel is actively involved in Ocoee Thrift Mart and Helping Locals charities.

