Remembered through romance novels such as "Lovers and Gamblers" and "Lady Boss, British author Jackie Collins achieved an iconic status in popular literature, and amassed a net worth of $180 million at the time of her passing in 2015. Having turned to writing after she struggled to make it as an actor on TV, Collins later ventured into films, co-writing screenplays and contributing to adaptations of her works. Collins' initial success came with "The World Is Full of Married Men," which she completed writing after her second husband urged her to do so. Before all of that, she had started her journey in Hollywood at the age of 15, when she moved in with her sister Joan Collins, who was already an actress. Although her uninhibited approach to sexuality in female-oriented romantic fiction was appreciated globally, Collins' books about extramarital sex were banned in Australia and South Africa.

Jackie Collins posses with all the books she had written in her Beverly Hills that she Designed Herself March 21, 1998 Beverly Hills, California Getty Images | Photo By Paul Harris

Collins' main source of income was her writing, although she was also involved in the production of her work adapted for screen. Starting with her debut, "The World Is Full of Married Men," published in 1968, Collins crafted a literary niche that resonated with readers globally. Even controversy surrounding her novels paradoxically added to their popularity in the UK, ultimately establishing Collins as a bestselling author. The adaptation of her works into films, such as the 1978 success "The Stud," not only contributed to her financial portfolio but also played a pivotal role in revitalizing her sister Joan Collins's acting career.

Collins explored the organized crime genre with works like "The Love Killers" in 1974, showcasing her versatility as a storyteller. The film adaptations of her novels, like "The Bitch" in 1979, also paved the way for Collins' foray into television, with her Santangelo family novels getting adapted into miniseries. Universal Pictures' acquisition of the rights to the Santangelo book series in 2017 attested to her relevance even in this day and age.

Following her move to Los Angeles in the 1980s, Collins continued to bolster her income through the creation of new characters, as the Santangelo family saga gave ten novels and two TV shows. Her foray into Hollywood-themed novels, exemplified by the 1983 blockbuster "Hollywood Wives," marked a commercial zenith, taking Collins to the top spot on the New York Times best-seller list.

Joan Collins, Jane Seymour, Jackie Collins and Shakira Caine at a VIP cocktail party prior to the dinner at the 16th Carousel of Hope presented by Mercedes-Benz benefiting the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes October 23, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California Getty Images | Photo Paul Harris

Collins' opulent lifestyle was epitomized by her ownership of a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills, which was acquired in 1988 for $2 million. Following her passing in 2015, the mansion became a focal point of real estate magnificence. In 2016, the property was listed for an impressive $30 million, ultimately fetching $21 million from discerning buyers. Collins also owned a neighboring property secured in 1991 for $3 million, a residence that held particular significance as it was rented out to none other than Hollywood icon Al Pacino.

Joan Collins with her husband Percy Gibson and sister Jackie Collins at the reception after renewing her wedding vows at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles in March 2009. Getty Images | Photo by Eddie Sanderson

In her personal life, Collins navigated marriages, motherhood, and poignant losses. She was married twice, first to Wallace Austin and later to Oscar Lerman, but her life took a tragic turn with Lerman's death in 1992 due to prostate cancer. This loss was compounded by another heartbreaking event when her fiancé, Frank Calcagnini, succumbed to brain cancer in 1998. These emotional upheavals, coupled with the responsibilities of motherhood, provided the backdrop against which Collins demonstrated unwavering strength.

Jackie Collins, Angie Dickinson and Liza Minnelli attend an event, United States, circa 1990s. Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Which was Jackie Collins' most successful novel?

Jackie Collins's most commercially successful novel was "Hollywood Wives," published in 1983, which reached the top spot on the New York Times best-seller list.

How many novels did Jackie Collins write?

Over the course of her career, Jackie Collins wrote 32 novels, with eight of them adapted for television or film.

What was the value of Jackie Collins's Beverly Hills mansion?

Jackie Collins's Beverly Hills mansion was listed for $30 million a year after her passing, and it was eventually sold for $21 million.

