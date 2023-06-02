After almost two years of house-hunting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have bought a home together in Beverly Hills. It cost them $60,850,000. The gorgeous 38,000-square-foot modern estate on Wallingford Drive, near Benedict Canyon Drive, has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a 12-car garage.

Tucked away from the noise of city life, the five-acre property features a vast sports complex with basketball, pickleball, a fully functional gym, a boxing ring, and a sports lounge and bar. The mansion also has a tennis court and a zero-edge pool.

As per TMZ, the couple paid for the home in cash and closed the deal in a week. The home was up for sale for $135 million in 2018. It was relisted in 2023 for around $75 million. The famous couple took the opportunity and bought the house at a discounted rate.

The house was originally owned by actor Danny DeVito and Mariah Carey's ex-fiance James Packer. It is in a gated community and is located about eight minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and around 20 minutes from Van Nuys Airport.

JLo's luxury cars were spotted outside the mansion with many trucks moved in and out of the property gates.

Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

How Did The Lovebirds Meet?

The two stars met on the set of Gigli, a romcom that was released in 2003. The movie didn't do well but turned out to be a milestone in the couple's private life. At the time JLo was still married to her second husband Chris Judd. However, JLo and Affleck soon announced their relationship, which was followed by her divorce from Judd.

In an interview with People in 2016, the actress and singer said, "We didn’t try to have a public relationship,” she said. “We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like ‘Oh my God.’ It was just a lot of pressure".

"I felt like … ‘Okay, this is it, she said. “[But] sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than when they reveal later, " she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Net Worth

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Lopez's net worth is around $400 million and Ben Affleck's is around $150 million bringing their cumulative total to $550 million.

Jennifer Lopez Brand Endorsements and Real Estate Portfolio

According to Capitalism.com, Jennifer Lopez signed many 7-figure deals with Versace, Guess, L'Oreal, Gucci, Gillette, Venus, Coach, and DSW. Besides the freshly bought luxurious mansion, Lopez also owns a stunning waterfront retreat in Miami's Star Island, as per Hello Magazine. The actress also owns a $28 million mansion in Bel-Air and a $25 million Manhattan penthouse.

Ben Affleck Brand Endorsement and Real Estate Portfolio

Despite being such a big name, the "Batman" actor has not partnered with many brands. Ben Affleck has bought and sold many houses over the years. Affleck once owned a property in Pacific Palisades that was worth $17.55 million. He later sold it to Adam Levine following his divorce from his then-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck also owned an estate in Georgia with his now sweetheart J.Lo, which he later sold for $8.9 million, as per Daily Mail.

How Does the Power Couple Make Money?

Getty Images | Charley Gallay

JLo has several gigs. Besides being a dancer, singer, and actor she is also a fashion designer and an entrepreneur. Her clothing line Jennifer Lopez Collection and her makeup line Inglot have been around for quite some time now. In March 2020, she had released a shoe collection with DSW that features everything from sneakers to sandals and was quite affordable with most of the kicks costing less than $100. JLo's fragrance line is also a hit with more than $2 billion in sales since its launch, as reported by StyleCaster.

Affleck on the other hand earns from directing, acting, writing, and producing content.