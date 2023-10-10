What Is ‘The Crown’ Star Imelda Staunton’s Net Worth?

Name Imelda Staunton Net Worth $10 Million Salary $50,000 per episode Annual Income $200,000 - $500,000 Sources of Income Acting and Singing Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 9, 1956 Age 67 years Nationality England Profession Actress, Singer

Imelda Staunton, the accomplished English actress, known for her recent portrayal of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's acclaimed series "The Crown" boasts a commendable net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She has had a successful career in the entertainment industry and she excelled in films, television and theatre.

Staunton has graced the silver screen with her exceptional acting talent in various films including "Much Ado About Nothing," "Sense and Sensibility," "Vera Drake," "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Pride," and many more. Staunton's versatile acting skills extend to television, where she has taken on roles in series such as "Up the Garden Path," "Is It Legal?," "Big and Small," "Cranford," and "Psychoville."

Imelda Staunton reportedly earned $50,000 per episode for playing Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" season 5, Her role as a leading character in this highly regarded series contributes significantly to her income.

Imelda Staunton and her husband, Jim Carter, have chosen the picturesque neighborhood of West Hampstead in northwest London as their home, per Express. This residential area exudes affluence and charm, characterized by its splendid Victorian residences and elegant apartment buildings. Over the past year, the average price of homes in West Hampstead stood impressively at £1,077,318 ($13,16,267.13), underlining the desirability of this neighborhood.

Imelda Staunton was born on January 9, 1956 in Archway, London, England. She embarked on her journey to become one of the most esteemed actresses of her generation after honing her craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Her personal life is marked by her loving partnership with actor Jim Carter. The couple, who tied the knot in 1983, shares a deep bond both on and off the screen. They share a daughter, Bessie, who was born in 1993.

The Staunton-Carter family has had the unique experience of collaborating professionally, with Jim Carter appearing alongside Imelda in the BBC series "Cranford." In this series, Carter portrayed Captain Brown while their daughter, Bessie, took on the role of a maid. In a delightful twist, even their beloved pet, Molly had her moment in the spotlight. Molly made her stage debut as Chowsie the Dog in the production of "Gypsy" at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2014.

Imelda Staunton received an Academy Award nomination in 2005 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her remarkable portrayal in "Vera Drake." Her outstanding contribution to British cinema was recognized with a BAFTA Film Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for the same film in 2005. In addition to her film achievements, Imelda Staunton has also been honored with several British Independent Film Awards, including Best Actress for "Vera Drake" in 2004 and Best Supporting Actress for "Pride" in 2014. Her impressive accolades extend to the Critics Choice Awards, where she received a nomination for Best Actress for "Vera Drake" in 2005, and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, where she clinched the Best Actress award for the same film in 2004.

What is Imelda Staunton's connection to Shakespearean plays?

Imelda Staunton hugely admires Shakespeare's works and has acted in numerous Shakespearean plays throughout her career.

Has Imelda Staunton received any awards for her performances?

Yes, Imelda Staunton has won numerous prestigious awards, including BAFTA Awards, Olivier Awards, and a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical, among others, with a total of 25 wins and 41 nominations.

What was Imelda Staunton's role in the film "Pride" (2014)?

In "Pride" (2014), Imelda Staunton portrayed Hefina Headon, a Welsh activist, and her performance received widespread acclaim.