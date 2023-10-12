Name Iman Net Worth $200 Million Salary $20 Million + Annual Income $26 Million + Source of Income Acting, modeling, business ventures DOB Jul 25, 1955 Age 68 years old Gender Female Profession Model, actor, entrepreneur, TV producer Nationality Somali–American

Known to be a muse for designers including Gianni Versace and Calvin Klein, and wife of deceased rockstar David Bowie, Somali-American model and actress Iman Abdulmajid Jones, known simply as Iman, now has a $200 million net worth. Post-retirement, she has been an entrepreneur with her own line of ethnic cosmetics. A refugee who moved to Nairobi and was spotted there as a student, Iman is not just a renowned model but also an advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry. Iman's name, which means 'faith' in Arabic, truly represents her unwavering determination behind her journey to success.

Iman's modeling career, which includes inspiring designers such as Yves Saint Laurent and Versace, was her initial source of income before she became an entrepreneur. Now she earns as the CEO of a multi-million dollar firm IMAN Cosmetics, which provides skincare for women of colour.

Iman attends the third Franca Sozzani Award 2019 at the Belmond Cipriani Hotel on August 27, 2019 in Venice, Italy/Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

Iman's cosmetics brand, which generates around $25 million annually, focuses on providing shades that are often hard to find for non-Caucasian women. It is based on Iman's own self-mixed makeup formulations, and its success is the fruit of her dedication to inclusivity in beauty.

Iman has also ventured into the fashion industry with her clothing line, "Global Chic," which began as a collection of one-size-fits-all embroidered caftans, inspired by her modeling career and her experiences in Egypt. This venture evolved into a line of affordable accessories, establishing itself as one of the best-selling fashion and jewelry brands on the Home Shopping Network.

Iman inherited a significant portion of David Bowie's impressive estate upon his passing. As the primary beneficiary, she acquired their spacious dual-penthouse in SoHo, and an equal share of the remaining assets. Their son, Duncan, received 25% of the estate, while a trust was set up for Bowie's underage daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, who'll receive 25% along with a mountain retreat. In January 2022, the estate sold Bowie's publishing catalog for $250 million, resulting in a substantial pre-tax windfall of approximately $125 million for Iman.

Year Earnings 2021 $175 Million 2022 $195 Million 2023 $200 Million

Instagram 910,000 followers Twitter 181,000 Followers

Iman was married to the late British rock star David Bowie and is a mother to daughter Zulekha and stepson Duncan Jones. Her multicultural background is reflected in her fluency in Somali, Arabic, French, English, and Italian.

As the first-ever Global Advocate for CARE, she works to eradicate global poverty. She is also involved with organizations like the Children's Defense Fund, Keep a Child Alive, and Save the Children. Her campaign against blood diamonds played a crucial role in her decision to terminate her contract with the De Beers Group.

Iman attends the Love Ball in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation and Al Shafallah at Museum of Islamic Art on March 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar/Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

What is Iman's primary source of income?

Iman's primary source of income was her successful modeling career, which was complemented by her cosmetics and fashion ventures.

How did Iman meet David Bowie?

Iman met David Bowie in 1990, and the two were married in a private ceremony in Switzerland in 1992.

What are Iman's philanthropic activities?

Iman actively supports charitable causes, including CARE, the Children's Defense Fund, Keep a Child Alive, Save the Children, and the Enough Project.

