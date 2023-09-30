Name Sophia Loren Net Worth $150 million Sources of Income Acting, singing Gender Female Date of Birth Sep 20, 1934 Age 89 years Nationality Italian Profession Actor, singer

Academy award-winning actress with over 70 years in showbiz and more than 100 films under her belt, Sophia Loren has come a long way since she started acting as a teenager, to earn a net worth of $150 million.

Rising from a poverty-stricken background back in Italy, Loren's career took shape under the guidance of producer Carlo Ponti, but she was launched towards global stardom by Paramount with films including, "Marriage Italian Style," "Sunflower," and "Two Women." During an illustrious career, she has shared screen space with legends such as Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, and has also recorded dozens of songs.

Since her debut in the 50s, acting has been the key source of income for Loren, but she is also an entrepreneur who made the most of her personal brand image. In the 80s Loren was the first to launch her own fragrance called "Sophia," and she also has a line of eyewear to her name.

Loren once lived in a massive mansion located in Rome, spread over a 6,000-square-foot space. Apart from the property, her possessions include an art collection, which she amassed alongside Carlo Ponti. It features artworks by Picasso, Renoir, Francis Bacon, and Salvador Dali.

Sofia Villani Scicolone was born in Rome, and her father left the family without any financial support. She entered the 1950 Miss Italia beauty pageant under the name Sofia Lazzaro, and was awarded the title of Miss Elegance. Loren then starred in low-budget comedies and later signed a five-picture contract with Paramount Pictures in 1958.

In 1960 she starred in five films including the famous Western film, "Heller in Pink Tights,", "It Started in Naples" and "The Millionairess," and "A Breath of Scandal." Throughout the 1960s, Loren was among the world's most acclaimed actresses.

She continued to work in the '90s and even received an honorary Oscar for her contribution to world cinema and the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes in 1995.

Personal life

In the year 1957, she got married to Italian producer Carlo Ponti whom she had known since the age of 16. Because Ponti was already married they got their proxy marriage annulled to avoid charges of bigamy, but continued to live together. The two finally got married after he got a divorce in 1966, and had two children.

Accolades won by Loren include two Academy Awards, the BAFTA Awards, and the Alliance of Women Film Journalists which she won for her movie, "The Life Ahead." She has also won the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists Award, the David di Donatello Awards, and the Golden Ciak Awards.

Which languages can Sophia Loren speak?

She can speak multiple languages including Italian and English.

Did Sophia Loren win an Oscar?

Yes, she received two Oscars in her career.

