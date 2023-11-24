What Is Twitch Sensation Ibai Llanos' Net Worth?

Name Ibai Llanos Net Worth $14 Million Source of Income Twitch Streaming, Broadcasting, and Content Creation Date of Birth March 26, 1995 Age 28 Years Gender Male Nationality Spain Profession Twitch Streamer and Content Creator

Ibai Llanos Garatea, the internet sensation and content creator has an estimated net worth of $14 million. His humorous instinct and calm behavior is what makes him so popular. In 2020, Llanos started working with G2 Esports but quit one year later. He then co-founded the KOI esports team, leveraging the expertise of Gerard Piqué, the former FC Barcelona player. Notably, Llanos achieved a remarkable feat by breaking viewership records with 3.3 million simultaneous views during a boxing event. Despite being just 28 years old, the internet star strategically crafts humorous and relatable social media content, cultivating a massive following among the younger demographic on the internet.

Llanos primarily generates income through broadcasting and streaming esports on Twitch. His diverse revenue streams include lucrative endorsements, earnings from YouTube live sessions and streams, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, donations, and fundraisers. Besides content creation, Llanos manages Social Blade, ranking as the fourth most-followed channel on Twitch. His online presence has not only contributed to his net worth but has also solidified his prominence in the digital world. Llanos' earnings mostly come from online streaming, amounting to approximately $5.5 million. With YouTube and Twitch earnings combined, he makes at least $360,000 per month.

In 2016, Llanos relocated from Bilbao to Barcelona to pursue opportunities as an announcer. After contributing to the LVP, particularly the Orange Super League, he expanded his horizons. In February 2019, he ventured into hosting a late-night show called "Hoy no se sale" for the Ubeat network. On August 7, 2021, amidst the buzz surrounding Lionel Messi's career, the footballer hosted a farewell dinner in Barcelona. Llanos was among the attendees, sharing the occasion with notable personalities like Coscu and Sergio Agüero, as well as celebrities like Gerard Piqué, Shakira, Jordi Alba, and others.

On February 5, 2021, Llanos launched a captivating series on his channel titled "Charlando Tranquilamente," where he engages in conversations with prominent public figures. In the inaugural episode, the Twitch streamer conversed with footballer Gerard Piqué, setting the stage for a compelling lineup of guests. Subsequent episodes featured renowned football figures such as Andrés Iniesta, Ronaldinho, Paulo Dybala, Sergio Agüero, and Sergio Ramos. The series expanded its scope beyond sports, welcoming musical artists like Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, and Jhayco.

Ibai Llanos talks during La M.A.S.A Free Style Cup Competition.

| Photo by Borja B. Hojas | Getty Images

Instagram 9.9 Million Followers Twitter 14.3 Million Followers Youtube 11.2 Million Subscribers Twitch 15.3 Million Followers

Llanos was born on March 26, 1995, in the Deusto district of Bilbao, Spain. His journey into the world of esports began in 2014 when he entered the League of Legends professional competition. In Season 7 of Liga de Videojuegos Profesional (LVP), he made his debut as a narrator.

A las 18:00 jugamos la primera final de nuestra historia contra Heretics.



Podríamos conseguir nuestro primer título en nuestro segundo año compitiendo. El último baile del mejor equipo y grupo que hemos tenido nunca.



Hoy no podéis fallar en el directo. Vamos a estar todos. pic.twitter.com/nVQRzfRrrk — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) November 10, 2023

