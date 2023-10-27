Name Ian Gillan Net Worth $40 Million Salary $300,000 + Annual Income $4 Million + Source of Income Music DOB Aug 19, 1945 Age 78 years old Gender Male Profession Singer-songwriter, composer, musician Nationality British

Frontman of the legendary rock band Deep Purple, British singer and songwriter Ian Gillan, has amassed a $40 million net worth in a five-decade-long career. His journey remained a turbulent one as he joined Deep Purple in the late 60s but left three years later due to differences with the lead guitarist, and went on to form several bands on his own. He also had a stint with Black Sabbath, after which Gillant rejoined Deep Purple briefly in the 80s, before quitting again, only to join again in 1993. By the end of that decade, he also released his solo album "Dreamcatcher."

Singing and songwriting have been Ian Gillan's primary sources of income. As the lead singer of the legendary rock band Deep Purple, Gillan has enjoyed immense success and financial rewards. In addition to his tenure with Deep Purple, Ian Gillan spent a year as the lead vocalist for the acclaimed band Black Sabbath. He also released numerous albums, both with Deep Purple and as a solo artist.

Ian Gillan singer member of the band Deep Purple performs live on stage on November 11, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil/ Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Aside from his musical endeavors, Ian Gillan ventured into theatre where he portrayed the role of Jesus on the 1970 album "Jesus Christ Superstar," which eventually led to the musical's Broadway premiere.

Apart from his net worth, Ian Gillan was known to possess a substantial property in Wallingford, Oxfordshire. The mansion, which he purchased in 1973, underwent renovations reportedly costing $537,228. One of the distinctive features of the property was a guitar-shaped swimming pool in the backyard. In 1995, the mansion was sold to Paul and Svenia Franklin, who transformed it into a 32-bedroom hotel named "The Springs."

Year Earnings 2021 $30 Million 2022 $35 Million 2023 $40 Million

Social Media Following Facebook 286,000 Followers YouTube 11,700 Subscribers

Gillan's personal life is marked by his long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Zoe Dean, from 1969 to 1978, and his subsequent marriage to Bron in 1984. They have a daughter named Grace, who is also involved in the music industry. Gillan is an avid cricket enthusiast and a devoted supporter of the Queens Park Rangers Football Club. His deep connection to Armenia and his philanthropic efforts in the country have earned him titles including "Friend of the Armenians" and numerous awards, including the Order of Honor and the Armenian Presidential Medal of Honour.

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 17, 2022 in Milan, Italy/ Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to music, Deep Purple has received prestigious awards, such as the Legend Award at the 2008 World Music Awards and the Innovator Award at the 2011 Classic Rock Awards. In 2019, the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors honored the band with the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement.

Is Ian Gillan still actively performing and recording music?

Yes, Ian Gillan continues to be active in the music industry, touring and occasionally recording new material.

What are some of Ian Gillan's most famous songs with Deep Purple?

Some of Deep Purple's most iconic songs featuring Ian Gillan include "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star," and "Child in Time."

