Marlon Brando, the legendary American actor, director, and activist had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his death in 2004, per Celebrity Net Worth. Adjusted for inflation, this is approximately $130 million in today's dollars. However, this figure only accounts for his liquid assets, and Brando possessed various other assets, including a private island. Even after his passing, Marlon Brando's estate continues to earn significantly with an estimated $9 million per year from licensing deals and royalties, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid deceased celebrities.

Actor Marlon Brando shooting the movie "The Ugly American" in 1962 at Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Leo Fuchs/Getty Images

Marlon Brando's income was primarily derived from his prolific acting career in film and on stage. He began his journey as an actor on Broadway, where he quickly gained recognition and won the title of Most Promising Young Actor from the New York Drama Critics Awards.

Throughout his career, Marlon Brando commanded substantial salaries for his roles. Notable earnings include $50,000 for "The Men" in 1950, equivalent to about $620,000 today, $100,000 for "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 1951, $1 million for "Mutiny on the Bounty" in 1962, becoming the first actor in Hollywood to earn such a significant base salary. For "The Godfather," he initially accepted $50,000 but eventually earned a percentage of the film's gross.

Marlon Brando in a dressing room during the filming of "Desiree."/ Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

Business ventures

Apart from his acting career, Marlon Brando had a significant investment in real estate, including ownership of a private island, Tetiaroa, in Tahiti. This island later became the site of a luxury hotel known as The Brando Resort.

When Marlon Brando passed away, he left behind an estate valued at $23 million, a figure that doesn't even encompass his non-liquid assets and assets held in trust like his private island. Among the many Hollywood legends, Brando stood out as one of the highest-earning deceased celebrities. His most intriguing asset was a Tahitian paradise. During the filming of "Mutiny on the Bounty," Brando's affection for Tahitian actress Tarita Teriipaia deepened, leading to their marriage. In 1966, the Tahitian government granted him a remarkable 99-year lease to the stunning Tetiaroa island. A decade posthumously, the island was transformed into a luxury haven known as The Brando Resort.

Back in Los Angeles, Marlon owned a magnificent mansion on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills, nestled high in the hills. In a twist of fate, his neighbor happened to be the iconic Jack Nicholson, who purchased the adjacent property in 1969. After Brando's passing in 2004, Nicholson acquired his estate for $6.1 million, rejuvenating the land into a spacious lawn and pool area.

Marlon Brando on the set of "The Freshman" in New York City. / Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Marlon Brando's personal life was as complex and multifaceted as his acting. He had relationships with several actresses and admitted to having "homosexual experiences." He was married three times and had numerous children, both biological and adopted.

Brando's accolades include an Academy Award for "On the Waterfront" in 1955, Golden Globes for "The Godfather" and "On the Waterfront," an Emmy for "Roots: The Next Generations," BAFTA Awards for various films as well as numerous other awards from various film festivals and associations. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. He notably refused an Oscar for Best Actor in 1973 for his role in "The Godfather" to protest against the treatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

Marlon Brando as Valentine 'Snakeskin' Xavier in a promotional portrait for "The Fugitive Kind"/ (Photo by United Artists/Archive Photos/Getty Images

How much did Marlon Brando earn for "The Godfather"?

Marlon Brando initially accepted $50,000 for "The Godfather" but negotiated a deal that included a percentage of the film's gross.

Did Marlon Brando own a private island?

Yes, Marlon Brando owned a private island called Tetiaroa in Tahiti, which later became the location for The Brando Resort.

Who accepted the Oscar for Marlon Brando?

Actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage at the Oscars in place of Marlon Brando after he was awarded Best Actor for his role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather" in 1973.



