Being one of the directors of the iconic show "The Office," Paul Lieberstein has garnered a net worth of $14 million. He has also produced TV shows like "The Naked Truth," "King of the Hill," and "The Newsroom," and appeared in "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard," "Bad Teacher," and "People of Earth."

Actors Paul Lieberstein and Ed Helms attend the NBC Universal Holiday Press Party | Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

Paul initially took on a writing job on "Clarissa Explains It All," but was fired after one season. He then contributed to shows like "Weird Science" and "The Naked Truth" before joining the staff of "King of the Hill." He was also seen in "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard," "Bad Teacher," "Togetherness," "The Mindy Project," "People of Earth," and "The Big Break."

Paul ventured into production with the sixth season of "The Drew Carey Show." In 2008, it was announced that Paul would be working as an executive producer of "The Office." In 2012, he stepped down as showrunner to focus on a planned Dwight Schrute spin-off called "The Farm," but NBC ultimately declined the series. He also worked as a producer on the third and final season of the television drama series "The Newsroom."

In 2018, Paul wrote and directed his first feature film, "Song of Back and Neck," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he announced a sitcom project about office life during isolation, eventually becoming the television film "Out of Office." Furthermore, he produced four episodes of "Space Force" and wrote "It's Good to Be Back on the Moon." He is currently involved in the series "Lucky Hank."

Janine Poreba and Paul Lieberstein attend Venice Family Clinic Art Preview | Getty Images | Photo by Rebecca Sapp

Mark Johnson, Paul Lieberstein, Aaron Zelman, Mireille Enos, and Bob Odenkirk attend the CTAM 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

After he divorced his first wife, Pual married Janine Serafin Poreba in 2008. The couple has been living in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California since then. Janine was seen in an episode of "The Office" and the comedy romance "Song Of Back And Neck," directed by Paul. He also serves as a member of the Young Storytellers, a non-profit organization that works for the future of young writers.

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1999: Outstanding Animated Program for "King of the Hill"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2006: Outstanding Comedy Series for "The Office"

- Daytime Emmy Awards 2007: Outstanding Broadband Program - Comedy for "The Office: The Accountants"

- Writers Guild of America, USA 2007: Comedy Series for "The Office"

- Gold Derby Awards 2007: Ensemble of the Year for "The Office"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Office"

- Writers Guild of America, USA 2008: Episodic Comedy for "The Office"

- Gold Derby Awards 2009: Comedy Episode of the Year for "The Office"

(L-R) Actress Rachelle Lefevre, executive producer Paul Lieberstein, and actress Darby Stanchfield | Getty Images | Photo by Angela Weiss

Why did Paul Lieberstein leave the famous series "The Office"?

Paul left "The Office" in 2012 to focus on another project named "The Farm."

Is Paul Lieberstein married?

Yes. Paul is currently married to Janine Serafin Poreba.

Which shows did Paul Lieberstein create?

Paul Lieberstein created shows like "The Office," "King of the Hill," "The Newsroom," "Lucy Hank," "Ghosted," "Bad Teacher," and "People of Earth" among others.

