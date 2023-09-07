What Is 'A Cinderella Story’ Star Hilary Duff's Net Worth?

Name Hilary Duff Net Worth $25 million Gender Female DOB Sep 28, 1987 Age 35 years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Songwriter, Entrepreneur, Film Producer, Author, Model, Voice Actor, Singer-songwriter

Hilary Duff, an American actress, and recording artist, boasts a net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She rose to fame as the lead in the Disney series "Lizzie McGuire," and she has since established a thriving career in both film and television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Duff starred in 65 episodes of the show, earning $15,000 per episode, totaling around $1 million for the series. Additionally, she earned another $1 million for the follow-up movie. She also received a share of Disney's $100 million in revenue from "Lizzie McGuire's" immensely successful merchandise sales.

Hilary Duff has been in some iconic movies, and her performance in the scene from "A Cinderella Story" was truly memorable. She earned $500,000 for her role in "Agent Cody Banks" and $1 million for "Cheaper by the Dozen," both released in 2003. Her pay increased to $2 million for her appearance in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" in 2005.

Hilary Duff attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Hilary Duff earned $2.2 million for her role in "A Cinderella Story," per Cosmopolitan. Her salary for "Younger" is not publicly known, but we can make a guess about her potential earnings for "How I Met Your Father" by looking at the salaries of the cast of "How I Met Your Mother." Neil Patrick Harris earned $400,000 per episode for the last season of HIMYM, per Parade. While Duff may not be earning that much for season 1 of the spin-off, it's evident that the show's producers and creators are willing to invest in talented actors like her.

Hilary Duff, Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images

In March 2004, when Duff was just 17 years old, she bought a nearly 10,000-square-foot home in the Los Angeles suburb of Toluca Lake for $3.5 million. She later listed this home for sale in 2010 with an asking price of $7 million, eventually selling it for $6.5 million.

In 2010, Duff and Mike Comrie acquired a Beverly Hills home for $3.85 million. Property records indicate that she still owns this property, which is likely her current primary residence with Matthew Koma. In 2016, Duff bought a newly built home in Studio City, California, for $2.695 million. She sold this residence for $3.172 million in May 2019.

Instagram 26.5M Twitter 4.3M Facebook 12M

Hilary Duff was born on September 28, 1987, in Houston, Texas, as the second of two children. Her older sister, Haylie Duff also pursued a career in acting. Hilary Duff has been in a relationship with singer/songwriter/producer Matthew Koma since early 2017. They became parents together in October 2018. Koma is known for writing popular songs, especially for the artist Zedd. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in December 2019.

Image Source: Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party / Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

FAQs

How many kids does Hillary Duff have?

The actress has welcomed three children with partners Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma over the years.

Why is Hilary Duff famous?

Actress and singer Hilary Duff rose to fame as the title character on the Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire."

Why was "How I Met Your Father" canceled?

The show received negative reviews in both its first and second seasons and had low scores on Rotten Tomatoes, which may have deterred potential viewers.

