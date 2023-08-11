Heidi Klum is a supermodel, a stunning TV host, producer, and a certified Halloween Queen! She's mastered the art of being a jack of all trades! She is currently vacationing with her three children and husband Tom Kaulitz. The picture perfect postcards from their dreamy holiday are for all to savor on her Instagram account. The collection of photos and videos posted on August 9 shows us how much her teens have grown (though we don't get to see their faces).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Also Read: From Heating Things Up In 'Fifty Shades' To Suiting Up In Marvel's 'Madame Web', Dakota Johnson and Her Net Worth Have Come a Long Way

Klum, 50, makes roughly $19 million from her diverse TV ventures each year, helping her build a steady revenue base, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from being a stellar all-rounder, she has amassed her wealth through her clothing lines.

Image Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/ Getty

Early life

Heidi Klum was born on June 1, 1973, in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. Her father worked for a cosmetics company while her mother was a hairdresser. Klum began modeling when she was 19. She entered a modeling contest and earned a whopping $300,000. In that moment, Klum knew what she wanted from life and went ahead to achieve just that. She decided to pursue modeling as her career and carve a niche in the world of glamor and bling.

Image Source: Peter Kramer / Staff/ Getty

Also Read: Comedy Queen Mindy Kaling Loves Making Money and Working Hard, That’s How She Made Her Millions

Klum's fame skyrocketed, thanks to her compelling on-screen persona and camera-friendly face. She later did campaigns and shoots as a cover model for leading magazines, including Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, and others. She also appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated magazine.

Also Read: How Investments As Diverse As Her Roles Boosted Cameron Diaz's $140 Million Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum's biggest breakthrough was when she joined Victoria's Secret as a model and campaigned for the outlet's stunning lingerie lines. She worked as a VS model for 13 years before ending her contract in 2023. Her estimated earnings from modeling ventures are estimated to be more than $20 million.

After establishing a steady modeling career and accumulating roughly $90 million through diverse modeling ventures, Klum decided to try her luck running a clothing business. To her surprise, Klum's business acumen hit the nail just right, helping her establish her own lingerie line. She's also tried her hands at launching a perfume and cosmetic brand alongside her own independent clothing venture. She is said to make roughly $20 million a year from her other ventures, which include her business earnings and acting projects.

Over the next few years, Klum experimented with TV and cinema and acted in multiple TV projects, including "Sex and the City," "Spin City," "How I Met Your Mother", "Ella Enchanted," "The Life and Death of Peter Sellers," and "Devil Wears Prada."

However, her biggest TV stint was when she opted for "Project Runway," a fashion TV show where Klum was appointed as a judge. She also appeared as a regular on "America's Got Talent," a supremely popular talent hunt show that helped her accumulate $100,000 worth of income per episode.

What a night we’ve had!! See you next week for more #AGT pic.twitter.com/EYotQy6Hel — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) August 2, 2023

The supermodel is known for her larger-than-life investment projects. Klum and her now ex-husband Seal had bought a mansion worth $14.2 million in Brentwood Country Estate in Los Angeles in 2010, per Hello! Magazine. After her divorce from Seal in 2014, Klum listed the property for sale for $25 million, which was ultimately sold for $24 million. She later purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $9.8 million. In 2018, Klum bought a swanky penthouse worth $5.1 million in New York City.

The supermodel-turned-businesswoman has a fan base of 11.3 million on Instagram and 4.7 million on X. This insane following certainly helps Klum accumulate a few million through her social media posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

As far as Klum's car collection is concerned, she owns a Bentley Continental Convertible, an Audi R8, and a Cadillac Escalade priced at $210,000, $200,000, and $190,000, respectively.

Auditions for next season are officially open 🤩 Go to https://t.co/pNlAaTR6yH to enter! #AGT pic.twitter.com/4cak75Gku3 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) July 12, 2023

Thanks to her diverse skills and talents, Heidi Klum has accumulated an impressive net worth of $200 million, per CA Knowledge. As a person conscious of building her wealth profile, Klum adopted a unique route of diversifying her revenue streams, helping her amass her fortunes in no time.

More from MARKETREALIST

LL Cool J Prepping For His First Arena Tour In 30 Years! All You Need To Know About Him and His Net Worth

From Comedian To Respected Actor, Here’s How Bill Murray Built His $180 Million Empire