Name Tom Felton Net Worth $20 million Gender Male DOB Sep 22, 1987 Age 36 Nationality British Profession Actor, Singer, Voice Actor

Also Read: From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to Netflix's 'Inside Man': Stanley Tucci's Evolution and Net Worth

Recognizable as Hogwarts student Draco Malfoy from the "Harry Potter" film franchise, Tom Felton is a British actor and musician, who has so far earned a $20 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to his role in "Harry Potter," he has acted in various films such as "The Borrowers," "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "The Apparition," "Feed," and "Megan Leavey." Beyond yhe silver scree, Felton has also made appearances on television, featuring in shows like "Labyrinth," "Murder in the First," and "The Flash."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

In 2001, Tom Felton secured his most renowned role in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first film adaptation of the beloved "Harry Potter" fantasy novel series. He portrayed Draco Malfoy, a student with antagonistic tendencies and an early adversary of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Felton continued his portrayal of Malfoy in the seven sequels: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002), "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004), "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005), "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007), "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009), and both parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," released in 2010 and 2011. Tom Felton earned an impressive $17.84 million for his role in the "Harry Potter" movies even though he only appeared on screen for a total of 31 minutes throughout the entire film series.

Also Read: From Inheriting Syria's Presidency to Profiting From Conflict: Bashar Al-Assad's Life and Net Worth

Tom Felton attends the opening red carpet event for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter | Photo by Jun Sato | WireImage | Getty Images

Beyond "Harry Potter," Tom Felton starred in various films. Notable ones include the horror thriller "The Disappeared" in 2008 and a lead role in the horror film "13Hrs" in 2010. He returned to major productions in 2011 with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes." His roles encompass the supernatural horror film "The Apparition," the sports drama "From the Rough," the period drama "Belle," and the erotic thriller "In Secret." In 2014, he featured in the World War II drama "Against the Sun."

Also Read: Union Leader With Links to the Mob Who Disappeared Mysteriously: Jimmy Hoffa's Legacy and Net Worth

In 2016, Felton had an impressive year with films like the Biblical drama, "Risen," the action thriller "Message from the King," and the biographical romantic drama, "A United Kingdom." In 2017, he played a US Army dog handler in the biographical indie drama "Megan Leavey" and appeared in "Feed" and "Stratton." Later credits include "Ophelia," "Braking for Whales," "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting," and the World War II drama, "The Forgotten Battle."

In 2008, Tom Felton joined Jack Osbourne on the British reality series, "Adrenaline Junkie," taking on challenges like bungee jumping and parachuting. In 2013, he played Viscount Trencavel in the historical miniseries, "Labyrinth." The following year, Felton had a main role in the first season of the TNT crime drama, "Murder in the First," portraying a young Silicon Valley prodigy accused of a crime. He also played recurring roles in the superhero series, "The Flash" and the main character in the YouTube Premium science-fiction series, "Origin."

As a musician, Felton owns the independent record label Six String Productions. In 2010, he released the original song "Hawaii" and shared music videos on YouTube. His EPs include "Time Well Spent," "All I Need," and "In Good Hands," with a new one titled "YoOHoO" released in 2021. Felton's singles comprise "Silhouettes in Sunsets," "Time Isn't Healing," "If You Could Be Anywhere," and "Holding on."

Tom Felton unveils the new Professor Sprout's Greenhouse feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London| Photo by Mike Marsland | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

From 2008 to 2016, Tom Felton was in a relationship with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon, who portrayed his character Draco's wife in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2." Amid the peak of his "Harry Potter" fame in 2007, Felton visited the Children's Hospital in Denver, Colorado, as part of a charitable event connected to the fifth "Potter" film. In 2011, he contributed to the Red Nose Day telethon on the BBC, actively raising funds for various charities.

Is Tom Felton in a relationship?

As of December 2023, Tom Felton is single.

Which movies has Tom Felton acted in?

After completing his filming on "Harry Potter," he landed his roles in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011) and "From the Rough" (2013).

Who had a crush on Tom Felton during the filming of "Harry Potter"?

During the making of the "Harry Potter" movies, Emma Watson who plays the role of Hermione Granger in the franchise had a crush on Tom Felton but the two never dated.

More from MARKETREALIST

Diane Morgan is Best Known for Creating On-Screen Persona Philomena Cunk; Here's Her Net Worth

What Is Venture Capitalist and Businessman Paul Pelosi’s Net Worth?