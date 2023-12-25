Name Hannah Waddingham Net Worth $4 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth July 28, 1974 Age 49 years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality British

Also Read: What Is Model Leni Klum's Net Worth?

Popular for her roles in shows such as "Sex Education" and "Game of Thrones" British actor and singer Hannah Waddingham has earned a net worth of $4 million, during a career spanning more than three decades. Her appearances in productions like "Les Misérables" and "Ted Lasso," made her a household name, while she reached a wider audience with her song, "Our Kind of Love," which was ranked number 41 on the UK Singles Chart in 2000.

Tom Hanks speaks with Hannah Waddingham during the Tom Hanks In Conversation event. Getty Images | Photo by Burak Cingi

Primarily known for her compelling performances in film, television, and on stage, Waddingham has established herself as a prominent artist in showbiz, with acting being her main source of income. Her career in theatre was marked by roles in renowned productions like "The Beautiful Game," "Spamalot," and "A Little Night Music" It not only Waddingham garner critical acclaim but also contributed to her financial success.

Also Read: Here's How Much Mariah Carey Makes Every Year From Her Holiday Classic ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’

During her foray into television, Waddingham was seen on shows like "Coupling" and in popular series such as "Game of Thrones" and "Sex Education." Her notable film works include "Les Misérables," "The Hustle," and "The Fishwife of Grimsby." From 2020 to 2023, she played Rebecca Welton in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso."

In 2022, the actress portrayed Mother Witch in Disney+ "Hocus Pocus 2." She also appeared in the ITV drama miniseries "Tom Jones" as Lady Bellaston.

In 2023, she co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, earning widespread praise and being dubbed an "overnight national treasure" by The Guardian.

Also Read: Delroy Lindo Went From Broadway to Winning Accolades on the Silver Screen; Here's His Net Worth

Hannah Waddingham attends the Royal Variety Performance 2023. Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Instagram 1 Million Followers Twitter 283,800 Followers

Christmas Barbie and Ken vibes @RoyalVariety 😂🥰 We finally met! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/2SI0ZF2S86 — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) December 9, 2023

Waddingham was born on July 28, 1974, in Wandsworth, London. Her mother was an opera singer, as were both of her maternal grandparents. The actress attended the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. She is fluent in French and Italian. Previously, Waddingham is said to have been in a relationship with musical tenor Alfie Boe.

- Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso" (2021)

- Critics' Choice Television Award for "Ted Lasso" (2021)

- Hollywood Critics Association TV Award - "Ted Lasso" (2021)

- International Online Cinema Award - "Ted Lasso" (2021)

- Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso" (2022)

- Audience Award for Best Feature at the International Film Festival of Wales for "Winter Ridge" (2018)

Hannah Waddingham attends the launch of "Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas"| Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

What is Hannah Waddingham's most notable role?

Hannah Waddingham gained widespread recognition for her role as Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," winning a Primetime Emmy in 2021.

Does Hannah Waddingham have any upcoming projects?

In March 2023, Waddingham was announced as part of the cast for the untitled eighth "Mission: Impossible" film.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Association With 'SNL' to Writing Comedy Films: Colin Jost's Career and Net Worth

Nick Bosa Remains a Strong Defensive Player in NFL Despite His Injury; Here's His Net Worth