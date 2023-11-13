Name Haim Saban Net Worth $3 Billion Sources of Income Production & Distribution, Businesses Date of Birth October 15, 1944 Age 79 years Gender Male Nationality American, Israeli Profession Film & TV Producer, Entrepreneur, Screenwriter, Businessperson, Financier

The "Power Ranger" franchise creator Haim Saban is an Israeli-American media mogul with interests in businesses, finance, screenwriting, and philanthropy. He has an estimated net worth of $3 billion. Saban discovered his path to billionaire status through the establishment of Saban Entertainment in 1980, initially a music production house. Saban initiated his music career in 1966, assuming the roles of bass player and manager for the rock band The Lions of Judah. The band's lineup saw the addition of Dave Watts from the British group The Tornados in 1969. That year, The Lions embarked on a journey to England, where they graced the stages of London's nightclubs and secured a record deal with Polydor Records, laying the foundation for his diverse career in the entertainment industry.

(L-R) Actor Alice Hirose, Producer Haim Saban, and actor Ryo Katsuji | Getty Images for Lionsgate | Photo by Todd Williamson

Renowned for producing iconic projects such as "Power Rangers," "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "VR Troopers," and "Ninja Turtles," Haim Saban has carved a name in the industry. Alongside Shuky Levy, he made significant contributions to the music scene, composing for children's shows like "Inspector Gadget," "Dragon Quest," and "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe."

A large portion of Saban's income comes from producing television shows for children through his production house. In 2019, he made a strategic move by selling the intellectual property rights of the immensely popular "Power Rangers" franchise. The deal with Hasbro amounted to a staggering $522 million.

In 2001, he auctioned off the Fox Family Channel. This joint venture with News Corp was acquired by Disney for an impressive $5.3 billion, resulting in a substantial profit of $1.3 billion for Saban. The creation of the Saban Music Group aimed at promoting global artists, particularly those from Latin America.

Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-NY) was the featured speaker at the dedication of the Saban Research Institute today, June 29, 2003, in Hollywood, California. | Photo by Bob Riha Jr | WireImage

Saban's origins trace back to Alexandria, Egypt. In the wake of geopolitical shifts, particularly the Suez Crisis in 1956, his family, like many Egyptian Jews, immigrated to Israel. Upon arriving in Israel, he went to Youth Aliyah boarding school.

The producer's personal life took a romantic turn when he met Cheryl Lynn Flor during professional meetings, where she served as his assistant. Their love blossomed into a beautiful relationship and they married each other in 1987. The couple welcomed their children, Ness in 1989 and daughter Tanya in 1991. Cheryl, a dedicated screenwriter, and producer brought two stepchildren from her previous marriages. The Sabans have made substantial contributions to philanthropy, donating $47 million to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and approximately $11 million to the Saban Free Clinic.

Haim and Cheryl Saban attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018, in Mountain View, California | Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images

Saban was honored with 'The Hollywood Walk of Fame' and won the Star on the Walk of Fame award in 2017. This was done to recognize and respect the major achievements and memories he has given to the television industry. His name ranks 379 on the Forbes 400 list and 1027 on the Forbes Billionaires list as of 2023.

Haim Saban displays his award as he is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 22, 2017, in Hollywood, California | Photo by Greg Doherty | Getty Images

