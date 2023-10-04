Name Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting, Music, and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth December 11, 1996 Age 26 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer

Hailee Steinfeld, a multi-talented American actress and pop singer, has amassed a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey to stardom began at a young age, and she has since made her mark in acting and singing. She is a versatile actress who has starred in various films and television series. Her breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed movie "True Grit" which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Subsequent roles in films like "Edge of Seventeen" and "Pitch Perfect 2" solidified her status in Hollywood.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Dickinson" screening during the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival | Getty Images | Noam Galai

Steinfeld's debut single, "Love Myself" garnered attention and led to a record deal with Republic Records. She has released several successful singles and EPs with hits like "Starving" achieving platinum status in multiple countries.

Steinfeld's income primarily stems from her diverse talents. Her salary varies depending on the projects she takes on. Her Golden Globe-nominated performance in "Edge of Seventeen" likely earned her a substantial salary while her work in major franchises like "Pitch Perfect" and "Bumblebee" would have boosted her earnings. While Steinfeld is primarily known for her work in entertainment, she has also ventured into the world of endorsements. After her breakout in "True Grit," she became the face of Miu Miu, an Italian designer clothing brand, adding to her income.

Hailee Steinfeld's breakthrough performance in "True Grit" earned her an Academy Award nomination and introduced her as a promising young actress. Following this, her role in "Edge of Seventeen" garnered a Golden Globe nomination, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences with her compelling performances. Steinfeld seamlessly transitioned into the music industry, where she delivered chart-topping hits like "Starving" and "Love Myself."

Her dynamic talent extends to voice acting, where she lent her voice to the critically acclaimed animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." With a diverse portfolio spanning film, television, music, and voice work, Steinfeld's career highlights are a testament to her incredible range and undeniable star power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Steinfeld has recently made a substantial real estate investment in John Fogerty's stunning Encino mansion. The property, originally listed for $8,495,000, was secured by Steinfeld at a final selling price of $7,975,000. This custom-built residence has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and a generous 9,000 square feet of living space, all situated on a sprawling 27,660-square-foot lot, reports Contempo Realtors. Steinfeld's acquisition of this elegant property adds a new dimension to her growing portfolio.

Instagram 21.1 M Twitter 1.4 M Facebook 2.7M

Hailee Steinfeld has been in relationships with celebrities like Niall Horan and Cameron Smoller. However, she remains private about her personal affairs, focusing on her career.

Hailee Steinfeld and Nail Horan | Getty Images | Chris Polk

Throughout her career, Hailee Steinfeld has received critical acclaim and numerous award nominations. Her role in "True Grit" earned her an Academy Award nomination, and she was later honored with a Golden Globe nomination for "Edge of Seventeen." Her talent and dedication have been recognized by the industry, contributing to her growing reputation and financial success.

Is Hailee Steinfeld still active in the entertainment industry?

Yes, Hailee Steinfeld continues to be active in both acting and music. She starred in the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson" and released music, including the EP "Half Written Story" in 2020.

What is Hailee Steinfeld's most successful music release?

"Starving" is one of her most successful music releases, achieving platinum status in multiple countries.

