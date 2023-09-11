Name Sandra Oh Net Worth $25 Million Salary $300,000 Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jul 20, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality Canada Profession Actor

Sandra Oh is a Canadian-born actress who is best known for her roles in "Grey's Anatomy," and "Killing Eve". She rose to stardom with her roles in the Canadian films "Double Happiness" and "The Diary of Evelyn Lau". Sandra Oh has been in showbiz for quite some time now and therefore it's understanding how she has amassed an amazing net worth of $25 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Sandra Oh earned a lot from the series, "Grey's Anatomy". She earned a whopping, $350,000 per episode. Sandra Oh was the protagonist and appeared right from the beginning all the way to season 10 which ended in 2014. She earned close to $8-9 million per season in her later years.

She rose to prominence in her country Canada after she appeared in the 1994 film "Double Happiness" in the lead role. The film was met with great reviews and her performance was particularly praised. After this, she went on to appear in a supporting role in the film named, "Bean." She bagged the Gennie Award for Best Actress for her work in the 1998 film, "Last Night" and continued to appear in many films until she bagged a role in ABC's hit medical series "Grey's Anatomy." Apart from this, she has also lent her voice to several other movies. She is known for voicing the character of Brigid O'Shaughnessy in the audio version of "The Maltese Falcon" which came out in 2008 and was nominated for a Grammy.

Oh has also performed in the musical documentary called, "The People Speak" based on Howard Zinn's "A Peoples History of the United States of America." She was also seen in the British crime drama "Thorne," for which she took dialect lessons to master her British accent.

Sandra Miju Oh was born in Nepean, Ontario, Canada, on July 20, 1971. Her father was a businessman and her mother was a biochemist. She was introduced to the world of action and dance right from the very beginning. She started learning ballet at a young age and landed roles in school dramas pretty often. In addition to citing she is also a diligent student and has other interests like playing the flute. After graduation from high school, she pursued acting at the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal. She graduated from there in the year 1993 and starred in a London stage production of the play, "Oleanna".

Sandra Oh was in a relationship with the filmmaker, Alexander Payne years before getting married in the year 2003. However, just after two years, the couple announced their divorce. Oh later started dating the Russian artist Lev Rukhin, however, the couple is extremely private and there's not much known about their story. In the year 2016, Oh became an American citizen. In the year 2022, Oh was named an officer of the Order of Canada.

One of her major accolades includes two Golden Globe awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has also been nominated for Primetime Emmy, thirteen times! She has also won two Genie Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Double Happiness" and "Last Night" and she won a Gemini Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

Are Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo friends?

They are not as close as they were on screen, but they are friends.

How many languages can Sandra Oh speak?

She can speak in four lingos, including, English, Spanish, French, and Korean.

Is Sandra Oh married?

She was married to Alexander Payne from 2003 to 2006.

