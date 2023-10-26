What is 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kate Walsh's Net Worth?

Name Kate Walsh Net Worth $20 Million Salary $175000 Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, Businesswoman Gender Female Date of Birth Oct 13, 1967 Age 56 years Nationality United States of America

Profession Actor, Model, Businessperson

Kate Walsh | Getty Images | John Lamparski

American actress Kate Walsh is best known for her role in the hit TV show, "Grey's Anatomy" in which she played Dr Addison Montgomery from 2005 to 2012. She has done several films and TV shows like, "Private Practice", "13 Reasons Why," and "The Umbrella Academy." She was recently seen in Netflix's "Emily in Paris." As of 2023, Kate Walsh's net worth is around $20 million.

During her career spanning over 27 years, she has played characters like Nicki Fifer in the show "The Drew Carey Show", Rebecca Wright in "Bad Judge" and Olivia Baker in the hit Netflix show "13 Reasons Why." She was featured in the 11 position on the Forbes 2012 Highest Paid TV Actresses.

Career

Kate Walsh | Getty Images | Noel Vasquez

Before she made it big as a model and later as an actress, she worked at various restaurants in New York. After working for a while she decide to move to Japan and become a model in the 80s. She also taught English in the country to make a living and eventually returned to the United States. She later joined the Piven Theatre Workshop and became a part of a radio play of "Born Guilty" on the National Public Radio.

By the mid-'90s, she was landing major roles in TV shows like, "Law & Order" and "Homicide: Life on the Street". It was after a while that she bagged her first major role in Drew Carey's "The Drew Carey Show." She was later seen in "Karen Sisco," where she played Detective Marley Novak. Her breakthrough came in 2005 when she was cast as Dr. Addison Montgomery in "Grey's Anatomy." She earned a salary of $175,000 per episode at one point. This means she earned close to $4.375 million per season.

Apart from TV shows, she has also appeared in several movies like "Normal Life", "And Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Part II", "Kicking and Screaming" and "Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie."

In 2010, Kate Welsh founded the company called Boyfriend LLC that has a lot of SKUs.

Kate Walsh had a home in Encino which later hit the market for $4.25 million. The home sits on an area of 4,332 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms. The home was originally bought by her in 2013 for $2.75. The house was also available for rent with monthly fees ranging between $15,000 to $17,000. The home was later bought by David Arquette for $4.6 million.

Kathleen Erin Walsh was born in San Jose, California, and was raised in a Catholic household in Tuscon, Arizona. She attended the University of Arizona but dropped out to relocate to New York where she joined a comedy troupe.

Walsh was married to 20th Century Fox executive Alex Young from December 11, 2008, to February 5, 2010. She was later engaged to Australian farmer Andrew Nixon.

Sattelite Award- In 2006, Best Ensemble, Television

People's Choice Awards- In 2011, Favorite TV Drama Actress

San Diego Film Critics Society Awards- In 2007, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Westfield International Film Festival- In 2019, Best Actress - Feature.

Instagram 4.3M Facebook 2M Twitter 973K

Does Kate Walsh have children?

No, she doesn't.

When did Kate Walsh have brain surgery?

The actress had her benign meningioma removed in 2015.

