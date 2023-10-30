Paige Spiranac Net Worth in 2023. Here's How The Golfer-Turned-Social Media Influencer Earns Her Money

Name Paige Spiranac Net Worth $3 Million Gender Female Date of Birth Mar 26, 1993 Sources of Income Business, Instagram, Endorsements Age 30 years Nationality United States of America Profession Golfer and Influencer

While she is no longer a professional golfer she is still one of the most popular golfers on social media, thanks to her social media presence above all else. We’re talking about Paige Renee Spiranac. Although Spiranac traded in her clubs for a spot as a social media influencer, it remains her favorite sporting event. When she isn't discussing golf on her podcast, "Playing a Round with Paige Renee", or posing sports-related questions on Twitter, you might catch her partaking in a photo shoot for her exclusive line of merch. After all, Paige Spiranac did land the cover of Maxim’s Hot 100 issue in June 2022. Here's more on Spiranac, including how much money she has accrued after all this time as an influencer as well as a golfer...

She is putting undivided effort into growing her social media and no longer actively competes in the sport. She rose to fame through her social media posts where she frequently shared her love for golf, fitness, and, selfies that often take the social media world by storm. She is also known for her podcast "Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee." As of 2023, Paige Spiranac has a net worth of $3 million.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that social media adds substantially to Spiranac's finances. On top of that, she also has her own YouTube channel which has been snowballing. Spiranac also sells merchandise on her official website. Paige is also a published author now, she recently wrote a children's book named Hattie Goes Golfing. "I'm so excited to announce that I wrote a children’s book with my sister! This has been such a meaningful project for me," she writes on her website.

The professional career of Paige Spiranac kicked off in 2015. During the 2012–2013 and 2013–2014 seasons, the sports social media influencer played Division 1 college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. After taking her career pro, Spiranac got her first win at the Scottsdale Orange Tree Country Club.

In July 2016, the golf professional collected a $600 prize after coming in seventh place at Walnut Creek in Mansfield, Texas. The following month, she placed ninth in the CoBank Colorado Women’s Open, which allowed her to collect $1,750. The professional career of Paige Spiranac and her charisma landed her on the cover of magazines such as Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest. In her freshman year in 2011 and 2012, she played golf for the University of Arizona Wildcats and competed in the Windy City Intercollegiate, the Pac-12/SEC Challenge, and the Wildcat Invitational.

She debuted on the developmental Cactus Tour which was held at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona. She defeated the top-ranked amateur in the world, Hannah O’Sullivan, and earned her only tour win. She later finished 17th out of 52 golfers at the Aliante Golf Club back in 2016. In the same year, she competed in her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament however did not earn a token to play in the professional space.

Paige Spiranac was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado to their father, Dan who was a part of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football, and mother Annette who was a professional ballerina. She grew up in Monument, Colorado, and wanted to compete in the Olympics. Unfortunately at the age of 12, she broke her kneecap twice which made her drop gymnastics and try golf instead. It was the same year that she dropped out of school as her parents decided to homeschool her due to her history of anxiety.

She won five tournaments on Colorado's junior golf circuit including the 2010 CWGA Junior Stroke Play and became one of the top 20 world junior players. She went on to earn a golf scholarship from the University of Arizona

After becoming a social media sensation, fans of Spiranac grew increasingly interested in her older sister, Lexie. Like her sister, Lexie is also athletic, according to Sportskeeda, and received a college athletic scholarship. She reportedly competed on Stanford's track and field team and scored some wins in 2004 and 2007.

Paige Spiranac was married to trainer Steven Tinoco. The pair tied the knot in 2018 but were separated by March 2022. In December 2022, she spoke out about the experience of having her nude photo leaked. She opened up about it in one of the episodes of her podcast, "Playing Around with Paige", "I also think that implied nudity and not showing everything is actually sexier, so people can use their imagination and that is something I will always continue to do, I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that."

Spiranac has also been championing women in sports and recently lauded the sportsmanship of Osaka helping 15-year-old Cori Gauff. She tweeted, “This matters so much! I love seeing women supporting each other. Not enough of that. I still remember the few girls who helped me when I needed it the most and left such a lasting impression. Hating on others isn’t cool. I couldn’t love this more."

Spiranac has partnered with brands like Callaway Golf, BETSPERTS, Octagon, PointsBet, Dynamic Brands, 18Birdies, Cybersmile, Shot Scope, Swag, X-Golf, Club Champion and more. She also has partnerships with brands like Callaway Golf, and Golf Digest. Spiranac has also worked with brands such as Sports Illustrated, Women's Health, and Lululemon and signed deals with Mizzen + Main and eyewear brand Tomahawk Shades.

Given all the attention she’s garnered, Spiranac was named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” in Maxim in June 2022 and has since launched her very own 2023 calendar which features the ex-golfer posing in a black, two-piece bikini. Unfortunately, for all you Spiranac fans out there, the 2023 calendar has already sold out online. But, there's still plenty of Spiranac merch available to buy on her website including posters, towels, and tees. Aside from the income Spiranac draws from her website, she’s also making money through partnerships with well-known brands

How does Paige Spiranac make money?

Most of her fortune comes from her social media handles. She has partnered with brands such as Cybersmile, Shot Scope, Swag, X-Golf, Club Champion and more.

Does Paige Spiranac have a husband?

She was married to trainer Steven Tinoco from 2018 to 2022.

Was Paige Spiranac an LPGA?

She did compete in the LPGA Qualifying Tournament back in 2016 but did not earn a place to play in the professional circuit.

Why is Paige Spiranac not on the LPGA?

The internet sensation answered the burning question in one of the Q&As where one user asked her, "Main reason you did not like playing on tour? Spiranac replied by saying, "I couldn't handle it mentally. I played practice rounds and then fell to pieces under any type of pressure and I knew I wasn't cut out for it because I couldn't hack it, mentally"

Did Paige Spiranac quit golf?

Yes, she opted to not pursue the career full-time and became a social media influencer.

Who is tennis equal to Paige Spiranac?

RACHEL Stuhlmann was compared to the golf influencer recently and said that she was "happy" to be compared to Spiranac. The tennis beauty is also known for setting fans into a frenzy with her social media posts.

How old is Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac was born on the 26th of March, 1993, she is currently 30 years old.

Why is Paige Spiranac popular?

The golf player turned social media influencer was described as the sport's top social media figure, who has more followers on Instagram than the golf legend Tiger Woods.