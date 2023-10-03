Name Gene Hackman Net Worth $80 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $5 Million+ Sources of Income Acting, Production, and Novelist Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 30, 1930 Age 93 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Author, Novelist, Voice Actor, Film Producer

Retired American actor and accomplished novelist Gene Hackman, boasts a substantial net worth of $80 million. His most famous breakthrough came with his role as Buck Barrow in the 1967 film "Bonnie and Clyde," which launched his career to new heights. Other notable films in his career include “The Poseidon Adventure,” “The Conversation,” “A Bridge Too Far,” and “Superman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gene Hackman Official (@genehackmanofficial)

Gene Hackman's income has primarily stemmed from his illustrious acting career, where he delivered award-winning performances in iconic films such as "The French Connection," "Unforgiven," and "The Royal Tenenbaums." These roles not only earned him critical acclaim but also contributed significantly to his financial success.

The French Connection Gene Hackman in his Academy Award-winning role as 'Popeye' | Getty Images | Photo by Screen Archives

Furthermore, Hackman has ventured into novel writing, penning several works, including "Payback at Morning Peak" and "Pursuit." Additionally, he co-authored historical fiction novels alongside undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan. While retired from acting in 2004, Hackman has continued to earn income through his literary pursuits.

American actor, Gene Hackman in London, 1973 | Getty Images | Photo by Evening Standard

Salary

Gene Hackman's salary during his acting career varied depending on the specific projects he took on. In 1995, he received $1,300,000 for his work in "The Quick and the Dead." His iconic portrayal of Lex Luthor in "Superman" (1978) earned him a substantial $2,000,000. In 1975, he earned $1,350,000 for his role in "Lucky Lady," and he initially received $100,000 for his breakthrough performance in "The French Connection" (1972). These salaries reflect his successful and enduring career in Hollywood.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa | Getty Images | Photo by Donaldson Collection

Gene Hackman has made significant real estate investments throughout his life. Notably, he owns a 12-acre property in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which he extensively remodeled and redesigned. In the past, he also owned a 25-acre property in Montecito, California, which was sold for a substantial sum. Additionally, he previously possessed a house in Pebble Beach, California.

US President Ronald Reagan (1911 - 2004) (left) and actor Gene Hackman | Getty Images | Photo by White House Press Office

Gene Hackman was born in San Bernardino, California on January 30, 1930. Raised in Danville, Illinois, he developed a passion for acting at a young age. After serving in the Marine Corps, Hackman pursued his interest in acting, attending the Pasadena Playhouse Theatre and eventually moving to New York City. It was there that he formed a lasting friendship with fellow actor Dustin Hoffman. Gene Hackman's personal life has seen him married twice. His first marriage was to Faye Maltese in 1956, with whom he had three children before divorcing in 1986. He later married Betsy Arakawa in December 1991. In addition to his career, Hackman has participated in racing competitions including the 24 Hours of Daytona Endurance Race and the Long Beach Grand Prix Celebrity Race.

Gene Hackman's illustrious career in acting has been adorned with numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, and various others for his exceptional performances in films like "The French Connection," "Unforgiven," and "The Royal Tenenbaums." He has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, earning recognition for his remarkable talent and contributions.

Why did Gene Hackman stop acting?

Gene Hackman decided to retire from acting due to health concerns. His doctor advised him that his heart was not in the shape to endure the stress that acting could place on it.

Is Gene Hackman associated with the US Marine Corps?

Yes, Gene Hackman is a former member of the US Marine Corps and maintains a continued association with the USMC.

Has Gene Hackman pursued a career in writing?

Yes, Gene Hackman has authored several novels, both independently and in collaboration such as "Wake of the Perdido Star", "Justice for None", and "Escape from Andersonville".

