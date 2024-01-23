Name Geena Davis Net Worth $30 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting, modeling Date of Birth January 21, 1956 Age 67 Years Gender Male Profession Model, actor, writer, athlete, producer Nationality American

Recognized as one of the leading actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, Geena Davis has carved a niche for herself with iconic films like "Thelma & Louise," "A League of Their Own," and "The Long Kiss Goodnight," to earn a $30 million net worth. One of her most memorable roles in the past couple of decades was that of the adoptive mother of Stuart in the "Stuart Little" franchise.

Geena Davis attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala | Photo by Emma McIntyre | WireImage

Davis started her career in modeling, eventually venturing into acting with a role in the 1982 film "Tootsie." She was featured in successful films such as "Beetlejuice," "The Accidental Tourist," and "A League of Their Own." In the 1990 comedy "Quick Change," she played the girlfriend of a clown robbing a bank. The iconic film "Thelma & Louise" also earned her an Academy Award nomination.

In "A League of Their Own," Davis starred alongside Madonna and Tom Hanks, depicting a baseball player on an all-women's team, while the comedy "Hero" featured her as a spirited television reporter. Despite some commercial and critical setbacks in the mid-1990s, she maintained her presence in family-friendly films like "Stuart Little." She also led the sitcom "The Geena Davis Show."

She later portrayed the first female president in "Commander in Chief" in 2005, earning her a Golden Globe. She lent her voice to "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" and produced the documentary "This Changes Everything." Apart from acting, she aims to promote gender diversity in the entertainment industry through the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, and published her memoir "Dying of Politeness" in 2022.

Geena Davis visits SiriusXM Studios | Photo by Santiago Felipe | Getty Images

Davis was married four times in her life. In 1982, she married Richard Emmolo, but they got divorced the following year. She later exchanged vows with Jeff Goldblum in 1987, but they parted ways in 1990. From 1993 to 1998, she was married to Renny Harlin.

Her fourth marriage was to neurosurgeon Reza Jarrahy in 2001, but the couple filed for divorce in 2018. The actress owns a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which she listed for sale in 2020 for just under $6 million.

- Academy Award 1989: Best Supporting Actress for "The Accidental Tourist"

- Golden Globe Award 2006: Best Actress in a Drama Series for "Commander in Chief"

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 1991: Best Actress for "Thelma & Louise"

- David di Donatello Awards 1992: Best Foreign Actress for "Thelma & Louise"

- Golden Globe Awards 2006: Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "Commander in Chief"

Geena Davis attends Cines pia's screening of "A League of Their Own" | Photo by Kelly Lee Barrett | Getty Images

How many children does Geena Davis have?

Geena Davis has three children with Reza Jarrahy.

What is Geena Davis' most successful film?

Some of Geena Davis' most successful projects include "Beetlejuice" and "Thelma & Louise."

What led to the cancellation of "Commander in Chief"?

Despite earning a Golden Globe for her role in "Commander in Chief," the show was canceled after one season due to declining viewership.

