What Is Oscar Winner and ‘Gandhi’ Actor Ben Kingsley's Net Worth?

Name Ben Kingsley Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 31, 1943 Age 80 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Voice Actor

British actor Ben Kingsley is best known for playing Mahatma Gandhi in the epic biographical film "Gandhi." He earned an Academy Award for Best Actor and was seen in many movies like "Schindler's List" and "Sexy Beast." He is known for his versatility and has worked in more than 90 movies in his career. As of Jan 2024, Ben Kingsley's net worth is somewhere around $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Actor Ben Kingsley

Most of his net worth is attributed to his career as a prolific actor as well as a voice actor.

Career highlights

Kingsley started his acting career at the age of 23 as a stage actor. After this, he was approached by Dick James, a music producer as well as an artist manager who wanted to turn the actor into a pop star. He, however, was not interested in this offer and chose to join the famous theater group Royal Shakespeare Company. Over the next 15 years, he acted on stage and was part of productions like "Much Ado About Nothing," "The Tempest," "Hamlet," "And the Merry Wives of Windsor."

He made his silver screen debut in 1972 with the film "Fear is the Key." He made his international breakthrough when he played the role of Mohandas Gandhi in Richard Attenborough's biopic "Gandhi" which came in 1982. One of his biggest hits was "Betrayal," which was a film adaptation of the play written by Harold Pinter.

He was later seen in movies like, "A Violent Life" and "The 5th Monkey." He began the 2000s by appearing in four major films, "What Planet Are You From?," "Spooky House" and "Rules of Engagement." A few years later in 2003, he received his fourth Academy Award nomination. After this, he was seen in more films like "Thunderbirds," "Suspect Zero," "A Sound of Thunder," and "The Love Guru." Some of his most famous films include "Shutter Island," "Hugo," "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," and "Iron Man 3."

Television career

He has also played many parts in many shows on television. He had small parts in several British shows like, "Coronation Street," and "Orlando," "Play for Today," and "The Love School." He was also seen in the dramas, "Joseph," and "Moses" as well as "Sweeney Todd."

Ben Kingsley was born as Krishna Pandit Bhanji in 1943 in Snainton, Yorkshire, England to English actress Anna Lyna Mary and Harji Bhanji, who was an Indian doctor. He was raised in Pendlebury, Lancashire. For his higher education, he attended the De La Salle College in Salford.

He married his first wife, Angela Morant, in 1966. The couple have two children, Thomas and Jasmin. The two parted ways in 1976. He later married theater director Alison Sutcliffe. The marriage ended in 1992. He then married Alexandra Christmann and divorced her in 2005. He is currently married to Brazilian actress Daniela Lavender.

Academy Awards- Won in 1983

Alliance of Women Film Journalists- Won in 2008

American Film Institute Awards- Nominated in 2001

Annie Awards- Won in 2015

Britannia Awards- Won in 2013

British Academy Film Awards- Won 1983

British Academy Television Awards- Nominated in 1986

British Independent Film Awards- Won in 2001

Boston Society of Film Critics- Won in 2001

Capri Hollywood International Film Festival- Won in 2011

Chicago Film Critics Association- Won in 2002

Evening Standard British Film Awards- Won in 1083

Golden Globe Awards- Nominated in 2002

Golden Raspberry Awards- Nominated in 2009

Grammy Awards- Won in 1985

Screen Actors Guild Awards- Won in 2002

Kingsley was knighted in 2002 for his contributions to the arts.

What is Ben Kingsley most known for?

Kingsley is best known for playing the lead in the film, "Gandhi."

Did Ben Kingsley play "King Lear"?

Kingsley acted in William Shakespeare's play, "King Lear" when he was in a Royal Shakespeare Company production.

What is Ben Kingsley's real name?

Kingsley's real name is Krishna Pandit Bhanji.

