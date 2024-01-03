Name Gamble Breaux Net Worth $2 million Gender Female DOB September 28, 1972 Age 51 Nationality Sydney, Australia Profession TV Personality

Australian model and reality TV personality Gamble Breaux has accumulated a net worth of $2 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Renowned for her role as an art consultant in Melbourne and Sydney, she gained widespread recognition on the reality series, "The Real Housewives of Melbourne." Breaux shares her life with her husband, Dr. Rick Wolfe, a highly esteemed cataract and laser refractive eye surgeon in Australia, and her stepson, Luke.

Art Collector, entrepreneur & consultant

Gamble Breaux is a prominent figure known for her roles as a contemporary art collector and consultant at the Billich Gallery, specializing in the works of Australian painter Charles Billich. Pampering her two Pomeranians, Cash and Wicket, and designing her handbag range called iGambol are some of her interests. Breaux, a former singer-songwriter signed to Warner Chapel Music, had to leave the industry due to otosclerosis.

In addition to her contributions as an art consultant and collector in Sydney and Melbourne, Breaux became widely known as a cast member on the reality series "The Real Housewives of Melbourne" in 2015. She showcased her creativity by launching the Seaside Collection in 2016, featuring various products like candles, purses, jewelry, women’s clothing, and Stick-It-Glue. In 2017, she revived her music career with the support of her husband, Rick Wolfe, debuting the track "My Time."

Presently, Breaux is a designer at the Billich Gallery, creating handbags under the "iGambol" label, focusing on style, independence, emancipation, and sexuality. Alongside her multifaceted career, she remains a star on Bravo’s reality series, "The Real Housewives of Melbourne."

Formerly a self-proclaimed nomad, she resided and worked in Sydney before making Melbourne her home with her partner, now husband, Dr. Rick Wolfe. The couple discovered their ideal abode in 2016, a sprawling, modern Mount Eliza mansion that features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a seven-car garage, ocean views, and a secluded pool surrounded by a hedge, per 9Now. A cottage on the property serves as a creative artists' retreat for their friends. The mansion, with its cellar, spacious living areas, and inviting kitchen, has become a perfect sanctuary for Breaux and Wolfe, resonating with a wonderful energy that captured their hearts from the moment they walked in.

Gamble Breaux attended the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School in Melbourne, Australia (VCASS). Initially considering a career in real estate, she obtained her license from The Real Institute of Victoria (REIV) in 2014. In a spectacular seaside wedding in Byron Bay, Gamble married Dr. Rick Wolfe, with around 60 attendees. The Melbourne star donned a stunning 26-kilogram bridal gown for the occasion. The couple don't have any children. In 2016, Dr. Rick Wolfe's net worth was estimated at $5 million, and the pair resides in a luxurious home on the Mornington Peninsula.

