Name Gabriel Byrne Net Worth $16 million Salary $2 Million+ Annual Income $2.67 Million Source of Income Acting DOB May 12, 1950 Age 73 years old Gender Male Profession Actor, producer, director, writer, cook, archaeologist Nationality Irish

Most recognized for his roles in movies such as "The Usual Suspects" and "End of Days," Irish actor, director, producer, and writer, Gabriel Byrne has earned a $16 million net worth in a career spanning more than 40 years. Born on May 12, 1950, in Dublin, Ireland, Byrne took up teaching, cooking, and archaeology among other professions, before finally foraying into acting on stage for different theatre groups. He eventually got noticed in the final season of the Irish TV show "The Riordans," before rising to fame on the silver screen with the 1981 movie "Excalibur."

Acting in TV shows and films remains Byrne's primary source of income, and he has also taken up direction, production, and even screenwriting. Apart from launching his own production company, he has also penned a memoir "Walking With the Ghosts," which is also being adapted for theatre.



Apart from his acting prowess, Byrne has served as an executive producer for "In the Name of the Father" and even tried his hand at directing with the documentary "Stories from Home."



Byrne's assets include a 2-bedroom apartment in New York's Nolita neighborhood, valued at $5.1 million. Byrne also owns another picturesque house atop a hill in Rockport, Maine.

Years Earnings 2021 $ 10 Million 2022 $12 Milion 2023 $16 Million

Byrne had a 12-year relationship with television producer Aine O'Connor before marrying actress Ellen Barkin in 1988. They had two children before amicably parting ways in 1993. In 2014, Byrne tied the knot with Hannah Beth King.

He has received a Golden Globe Award, nominations for a Grammy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards. In addition to these accolades, he was honored with the Volta Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jameson Dublin International Film Festival in 2007 and an honorary degree from the National University of Ireland, Galway, in 2007.

Byrne has also been appointed as an ambassador for Ireland at the United Nations, and has been promoting the country's cultural capital, including its artists on a global stage in this role.



What is Gabriel Byrne's current project?

In 2021, Gabriel Byrne was reported to be cast as Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming biographical film "Lamborghini."

What is Gabriel Byrne's most famous role?

Gabriel Byrne is widely recognized for his role in "The Usual Suspects," which won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Where does Gabriel Byrne currently live?

As of 2021, Gabriel Byrne resides with his family in Rockport, Maine.

