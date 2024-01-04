Name Rudy Giuliani Net Worth $1 Million Sources of Income Politics, Podcasts, Investments Date of Birth May 28, 1944 Age 79 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Politician, Orator, Businessman, Actor, Lawyer

The American politician and the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani's net worth stands at $1 million. He served the Mayor Presidency from 1994-2001. Rudy, a member of Donald Trump's legal team, faced allegations of corruption and financial misconduct in 2018, becoming a central figure in the Trump-Ukraine scandal. Furthermore, in 2021, he had his law license revoked in New York and Columbia due to false claims about the election.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani stands as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference | Getty Images | Photo by Joshua Roberts

Giuliani's net worth stood at $100 million at the peak of his career, mainly coming from his political avenues and businesses. Before becoming the mayor of New York, he served as the United States Associate Attorney General from 1981 to 1983 and as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 to 1989.

Giuliani gained national attention for leading the federal prosecution of New York City mafia bosses during the 1980s. After a failed mayoral campaign in 1989, he successfully ran for the position in 1993 and was re-elected in 1997, emphasizing a "tough on crime" approach. He also implemented the controversial "civic cleanup" from 1994 to 2001.

Attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani, speaks to the media at a press conference | Getty Images | Photo by Chris McGrath

Despite his acclaimed leadership in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, which earned him the title "America's Mayor" and Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2001, his career took a different turn. In 2002, he founded Giuliani Partners, a security consulting business, and became involved in law and investment banking.

Giuliani's activities drew attention when he joined Donald Trump's legal team in 2018. He faced allegations of corruption, profiteering, and promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the 2018 and 2020 elections.

In 2019, he faced federal investigation for potential violations of lobbying laws, and he became a central figure in the Trump–Ukraine scandal, resulting in Trump's first impeachment.

His involvement in the events preceding the January 6 Capitol attack led to the suspension of his law license in New York State in June 2021 and in the District of Columbia in July 2021. Subsequently, he was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the federal prosecution related to Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the election. He was arrested on August 23, 2023.

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media after leaving the Fulton County jail | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Rudy Giuliani's real estate

With six opulent homes and eleven country club memberships, Rudy's assets are worth millions of dollars. In 2002, he purchased a 3BHK apartment in New York City, which had a monthly maintenance fee of $10,719. Rudy and his ex-wife Nathan purchased a $1.4 million, residential unit of two bedrooms in Palm Beach, Florida.

After their divorce, they listed this unit for sale for $3.3 million. Rudy also listed his New York apartment for sale at $6.5 million. Recently, in 2023, the IRS department seized the property due to Rudy's failure of not being able to pay $550,000 in taxes.

Rudy Giuliani and Judith Giuliani during Hamptons International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Instagram 637K Followers Twitter 1.7 Million Followers Facebook 244K Followers

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani participates in the annual Columbus Day Parade | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Rudy has been married three times. He first married Regina Peruggi in 1968, but they filed for divorce in 1975. He then met Donna Hanover in 1982 and tried the knot with her in 1984. Together, they had two children. While he was still legally married to Donna, he met Judith Nathan in a bar in 1999. Following his divorce from his second marriage, he married Judith in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2019.

- The Hundred Year Association of New York's Gold Medal Award 1998

- Christopher Awards 2002: Christopher Leadership Award

- Fiorello LaGuardia Public Service Award 2002: For Valor and Leadership in the Time of Global Crisis

- The U.S. Senator John Heinz Award 2002: For Greatest Public Service

- The Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award 2003

- The NIAF Special Achievement Award 2007: For Public Service

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani shows his Knighthood of the British Empire (KBE) medal to the media | Getty Images | Photo by Sion Touhi

What is Rudy Giuliani's birth name?

Giuliani was born Rudolph William Louis Giuliani.

What is the current marital status of Rudy Giuliani?

After his divorce from his third wife, Judith, in 2018, he has not married anyone.

What is Rudy Giuliani known for?

Rudy served as the mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001 which earned him the title "America's Mayor".

