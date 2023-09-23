Name Floyd Mayweather Net Worth $400 million Gender Male DOB Feb 24, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality American Profession Professional boxer, actor

Internationally acclaimed American boxing champion and promoter, remembered for his much-publicized bout against Manny Pacquiao, boasts of a $400 million net worth, as one of the wealthiest boxers ever. Known by his nickname Money or Pretty Boy, Mayweather is also notorious for his stint in jail in 2011, as well as controversy over using racial slurs against an opponent. But despite going through dark times, he managed to clinch $1.1 billion in earnings.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during his official weigh-in/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What are Floyd Mayweather's sources of income?

Largely thanks to his success in the boxing ring, Mayweather is the fifth highest-paid athlete ever, having surpassed the billion-dollar mark in career revenues. But unlike most, his fortune was mainly fuelled by prize money from fights, rather than extensive endorsement deals. He amassed over half a billion dollars from just two fights, with $250 million for his showdown with Manny Pacquiao and $300 million for taking on Conor McGregor.

Image Source: (R-L) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match /Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Endorsement deals

In his prime, Mayweather consistently held the title of the world's highest-paid athlete, far surpassing his peers, even with relatively few endorsement deals. He effortlessly raked in annual earnings ranging from $150 million to a staggering $300 million when he stepped into the ring. But he does typically generate an additional $10 million annually from endorsements and various investments. Mayweather has also accumulated roughly $25 million through merchandise sales.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather attends his birthday celebration at The Urban / Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Notable fights & earnings

Mayweather's fight against Saul Alvarez on September 14, 2013, set a new record for the highest purse in boxing history, with him earning $75 million. The long-awaited Mayweather vs. Pacquiao bout finally occurred on May 2, 2015, becoming the highest-grossing fight in boxing history, and on August 26, 2017, Mayweather faced Conor McGregor in the highest-grossing pay-per-view boxing event ever. In 2021, he participated in an exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul, earning $35 million.

Real estate and other assets

Since 2018, Floyd Mayweather's main residence is a custom-built mansion in Las Vegas, covering 22,000 square feet, acquired for $10 million. Before that, he lived in a $9.5 million, 13,000-square-foot mansion in Vegas from 2010 to 2018.

In 2017, he splurged $25.5 million on a lavish Beverly Hills mansion, spending another $500,000 on furnishings. This extravagant property includes a candy shop, a 12-seat movie theater, and a 300-bottle wine room. Floyd Mayweather also owns an apartment in New York City, the Mayweather Boxing Club in Vegas, and a Las Vegas strip club called Girl Collection.

In August 2021, he further expanded his real estate holdings with an $18 million waterfront mansion on Miami's Palm Island.

Social media following

Car Collection

Mayweather possesses a stunning collection of luxury cars, many of which have never hit the road. He revealed that his garage houses $15 million worth of pristine automobiles. Over the past two decades, Floyd has acquired over 100 cars from Towbin Motorcars in Las Vegas, paying for them in cash. Some standout vehicles in his collection include a $5 million Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, a $3.5 million Bugatti Chiron, an impressive trio of $2 million Bugatti Veyron, a Bugatti Grand Sport Vitesse, a $1.4 million Pagani Huayra, and a limited edition LaFerrari Aperta, valued at over $1 million. However, these are just a glimpse of his remarkable fleet, which also includes numerous Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, and more.

Image Source: American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. at his home / Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Personal life

Floyd Mayweather was born on February 24, 1977, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., was also a professional boxer, renowned for his bout against Sugar Ray Leonard. Floyd Jr.'s uncles, Jeff and Roger, were also professional boxers and served as his trainers. Growing up, Floyd faced challenges with his mother's drug addiction and his father's absence. When his father was incarcerated, Floyd moved in with his grandmother. During this period, he fully committed his life to boxing and even dropped out of high school for it.

FAQs

What is special about Floyd Mayweather?

Unlike many athletes of his generation, Mayweather has amassed almost all of his fortune through prize money for fights instead of endorsements.

Was Floyd Mayweather ever married?

No, despite being engaged to multiple partners, he was never legally married.