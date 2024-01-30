What Is 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author EL James' Net Worth?

Name EL James Net Worth $150 Million Source of Income Movies, Books DOB Mar 7, 1963 Age 60 years Gender Female Profession Film Producer, Author, Novelist Nationality British

Also Read: What Is 'Shark Tank' Judge Robert Herjavec's Net Worth?

EL James, born Erika Leonard, is a literary phenomenon with a staggering net worth of $150 million. He was born on March 7, 1963, in Willesden, England. She studied at Wycombe High School and later at the University of Kent, initially pursuing a career in history before venturing into the world of fiction.

Photo by John Lamparski | WireImage

James's financial success can be attributed to her groundbreaking "Fifty Shades" book series, a tale that began as fan fiction inspired by Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight." In her earlier years, James worked as a studio manager's assistant at the National Film and Television School.

Also Read: Was 6-Time Grammy Winner Whitney Houston Broke At The Time of Her Death?

In 2013, James earned over $50 million, thanks to the tremendous success of her "Fifty Shades" books and the sale of movie rights. The book series has achieved global sales exceeding 150 million copies, with over 35 million copies sold in the United States. It notably holds the record as the fastest-selling paperback in the United Kingdom. This remarkable achievement landed her a coveted spot on Forbes' list of highest-earning authors. Subsequently, in 2014, she continued to rake in considerable income, amassing $12 million from both movie and book royalties.

Also Read: What Is Adult Entertainment Star Kendra Lust's Net Worth?

James has ventured into film production as a producer for the film adaptations of her novels. The films, including "Fifty Shades of Grey" (2015), "Fifty Shades Darker" (2017), and "Fifty Shades Freed" (2018), have further expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L James (@erikaljames)

James married screenwriter Niall Leonard in 1987. The couple has two sons and resides in London. The author has also actively participated in charitable causes, contributing to the Thomas Coram Foundation for Children.

Getty Images I Photo by Dave M. Benett I WireImage

2012 Time 100 by Time magazine, "The 100 Most Influential People in the World"

2012 Publishers Weekly "Publishing Person of the Year"

2012 National Book Award (UK), "Popular Fiction Book of the Year", Fifty Shades of Grey

2012 National Book Award (UK), "Book of the Year", Fifty Shades of Grey

What is EL James' net worth?

E.L. James has a net worth of $150 million. She gained fame as the author of the "Fifty Shades" book series and its film adaptations.

When was EL James born and where is she from?

EL James was born on March 7, 1963, in Willesden, England. She was raised in Buckinghamshire.

What was EL James' first published novel?

E.L. James' first officially published novel is "Fifty Shades of Grey," released in 2011. It was followed by sequels like "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed."

How successful were the film adaptations of EL James' books?

Universal Pictures and Focus Features adapted the "Fifty Shades" books into films, including "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Fifty Shades Darker," and "Fifty Shades Freed." E.L. James served as a producer on all three films.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is BMW Billionaire Stefan Quandt's Net Worth?

Norman Lear Dies at 101; What Was the Legendary Producer’s Net Worth?