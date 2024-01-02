Name Fernando Alonso Net Worth $260 Million Salary $20 Million+ Sources of Income Race Competitions, Endorsements, Investments Date of Birth July 29, 1981 Age 42 Years Gender Male Nationality Spain Profession Racing Driver

Fernando Alonso is a Spanish driver competing for Aston Martin in Formula One. Over the years, he has earned himself a net worth of $260 million. He has won 32 F1 races, including multiple championships and titles. In Formula One, he has driven for companies like Renault, Ferrari, Minardi, Toyota, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Alpine. Moreover, Alonso is the only F1 driver to have won both the World Endurance and F1 World Driver's Championship.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) during the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix | Getty Images | Photo by ANP SEM VAN DER WAL

Fernando Alonso's income is derived from his career in motorsport racing, particularly F1. Endorsements, sponsorships, and business ventures also add to his wealth. Starting at 17, he made his car racing debut in the 1999 Euro Open by Nissan with Campos Motorsport. The young talent won the championship with six victories and nine pole positions. A year later, he made it to the International Formula 3000 Championship with Team Astromega.

In 2001, he joined the Minardi race team in Formula One. Despite being in a non-competitive car, he managed a tenth-place finish at the German Grand Prix. The following year, he became Renault's test driver, working to improve the team's performance. Later, he earned a race seat with Renault and made history by becoming the youngest driver to win a pole position at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Alonso then secured victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, breaking Bruce McLaren's record as the youngest F1 race winner. Continuing with Renault in 2004, Alonso finished fourth in the World Drivers' Championship with 59 points. His breakthrough came in 2005 when he engaged in a fierce race with McLaren's Kimi Räikkönen for the World Championship. He won and became the youngest World Drivers' Champion at the time, with seven victories and 133 points.

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing (C), Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari (L), and Fernando Alonso of Spain | Getty Images | Photo by Lars Baron

Renewing his contract with Renault in 2006, Alonso went on to win his second consecutive World Drivers' Championship, making him F1's youngest double World Champion. He later made a controversial move to McLaren, entering into a three-year contract. Despite winning four Grand Prix races, tensions with teammate Lewis Hamilton and internal team issues led to a tumultuous season.

The following years saw Alonso's return to Renault, a brief stint with Ferrari, and then back to McLaren. However, in 2015, he faced difficulties with McLaren's underpowered Honda engine. His frustration with the team's performance led to a departure from F1 at the end of the 2018 season.

He also ventured into endurance racing and competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Toyota, winning the championship in the 2018–2019 season.

In 2021, Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine, formerly Renault. He achieved podium finishes at the Qatar and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix and secured a podium at the Australian Grand Prix. In 2023, he joined Aston Martin, performing well at the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. Besides, he was seen participating in the Dakar Rally in 2020 with Toyota.

(L-R) Okuda San Miguel, Jesús Calleja, Fernando Alonso and Edgar Plans | Getty Images | Photo by Beatriz Velasco

Fernando Alonso’s salary and other ventures

So far, Alonso has earned $20 million in salary from Aston Martin alone. He has endorsed brands like Tag Heuer, Silestone, Liberbank, Adidas, and Europcar. In 2017, he founded a clothing and retail accessory brand called Kimoa and launched his eSports team, FA Racing G2 Logitech G, which faced the F4 Spanish Championship and the Formula Renault Eurocup.

Fernando Alonso with model Linda Morselli | Getty Images | Charles Coates

Instagram 6.4 Million Followers Twitter 3.7 Million Followers Facebook 2 Million Followers Youtube 83.8K Subscribers

Race winner Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany, Fernando Alonso (C) of Spain, and Mark Webber (R) of Australia | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Thompson

Alonso married the Spanish singer of the pop band El Sueño de Morfeo Raquel del Rosario in 2006. However, they parted ways in 2011. The F1 racer later became engaged to Spanish television presenter Lara Álvarez.

Alonso is rumored to have been dating the model Linda Morselli from 2016 to 2021 and is presently in a relationship with F1 broadcaster Melissa Jiminez. He also owns a collection of expensive cars, including McLaren P1, Ferrari 458 Italia, Nissan GT-R, and Honda NSX.

- Euro Open By Nissan 1999

- Autosport Gregor Grant Award 2003

- The Princess Cristina National Sports Award 2003

- F1 World Drivers' Championship 2005 & 2006

- Autosport International Racing Driver of the Year 2006

- 24 Hours of Le Mans 2018 & 2019

- FIA World Endurance Championship 2018 & 2019

- 24 Hours of Daytona 2019

- Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin celebrating with the trophy during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco | Getty Images | Photo by Eric Alonso

Which companies have Fernando Alonso raced for?

Fernando Alonso has raced for Renault, Minardi Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin.

Is Fernando Alonso married?

Fernando Alonso was married to Raquel del Rosario but got divorced in 2011.

How many races have Fernando Alonso competed in?

In his career, Alonso has competed in 300 Grand Prix races, with 32 wins, 22 poles, and 97 podiums.

