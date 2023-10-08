Name Fergie Net Worth $45 million Gender Female DOB Mar 27, 1975 Age 48 years Nationality American Profession Actor, singer-songwriter, fashion designer, voice actor

Initially recognized as a member of the Black Eyed Peas, which delivered global hits like "Let's Get It Started," "My Humps," and "Don't Phunk with My Heart," American singer and actress Fergie now boasts of a $45 million net worth. During her stint with the group, she sold a remarkable 80 million records worldwide, and before that, she was part of the girl group Wild Orchid from 1990 to 2001.

Her solo debut in 2003 with "The Dutchess" marked a colossal triumph, selling over 10 million copies globally and securing Grammy nominations. The momentum persisted with 2017's "Double Dutchess," showcasing her artistic versatility and garnering critical acclaim.

What are Fergie's sources of income?

Although revenues from her musical career mainly flow in as royalties for album sales, Fergie's musical journey, punctuated by hits and solo successes, extends beyond that, since her electrifying tours like "The Dutchess Tour" and "Double Dutchess Tour" have sold out arenas worldwide. As a dynamic artist, she has also had affiliations with labels like Interscope Records and Will.i.am Music Group.

Image Source: Singer Fergie Duhamel attends the Brown Shoe Company Celebrates 100 Years on New York Stock Exchange /Noam Galai/Getty Images

Other business Ventures

As a true triple threat, Fergie has conquered music, acting, and entrepreneurship. Her Fergalicious by Fergie and Fergie Footwear lines, featured in luxury stores like Nordstrom, have raked in millions. The lucrative Fergie Footwear has also been a standout success, just like her foray into the wine industry with Ferguson Crest Winery, founded in 2006. In 2020, Fergie released three new wines named after her song lyrics to cash in on her fame. The sampling of her hit "Glamorous" in Jack Harlow's "First Class" has also brought a renewed wave of streams and album sales.

Endorsements deals

Fergie's photogenic presence, from casual wear to red-carpet extravagance, paved the way for a collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. The partnership reached new heights with the release of the limited-edition "Viva Glam" cosmetics line in 2009, significantly contributing to Fergie's growing net worth. Beyond cosmetics, she has been the face of esteemed fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Candie's.

Image Source: Lloyd Bishop/ Getty Images

Real estate and other assets

In 2007, Fergie and her ex-husband Josh Duhamel purchased an 8,232-square-foot home in Los Angeles for $4.875 million. Following their separation, Duhamel acquired a new residence in Encino, but Fergie reportedly continued to reside in the Brentwood mansion. In the same year, Fergie acquired a $860,000 6-acre property in Solvang, California. Collaborating with her father, she oversaw the construction of a custom-built 5,500-square-foot mansion. Recently, in February 2023, she sold this property for $3.65 million after listing it for $4.275 million in August 2022.

Social media following

Personal life

Fergie and Josh Duhamel started dating in 2004, married in 2009 and welcomed their son Axl in 2013. They separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019. Fergie, who struggled with drug abuse and meth addiction during her Wild Orchid days, credits hypnotherapy for helping her out.

Image Source: Fergie attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Awards and recognition

Fergie's illustrious career has garnered over 60 awards, including nine American Music Awards, 11 ASCAP awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, five NRJ Music Awards, and five Teen Choice Awards. Her Grammy nominations total 20, with six wins alongside the Black Eyed Peas and two for her collaboration "All of the Lights" with Kanye West, Rihanna, and Kid Cudi. Recognitions include being named Woman of the Year at the "Billboard" Women in Music event (2010), "Glamour" Woman of The Year at the "Glamour" Awards (2010), and receiving the "Always Next, Forever Now" award from Logo TV for her work with LGBT organizations (2013). Fergie also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Young Entertainer Awards in 2016.

