Name Evan Ross Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, music Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 26, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality American Profession Actor, musician

Known for his roles in small screen projects as well as reality TV, Evan Ross, an American actor, musician, and producer, boasts of a net worth of $25 million. The son of music icon Diana Ross, he has appeared in various films and television shows and gained further popularity with his own reality TV series "Ashlee+Evan," starring Ross alongside his wife. He is also the half-brother to actress Tracee Ellis Ross and singer Rhonda Ross Kendrick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan Ross (@realevanross)

Evan has amassed most of his fortune as an actor, after entering showbiz in the early '90s with his mother's music video. In 2006, he gained recognition for his role in the film "ATL" and went on to feature in films like "Pride" (2007) and "Jeff, Who Lives at Home" (2012). His work in "The Hunger Games" series established him as a prominent actor in Hollywood, and in 2015, he reprised his role in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2" (2015) and appeared in TV shows like "Star." Films like "The Curse of Buckout Road" (2017) and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (2021) provided him further exposure.

Living up to his mother's legacy, Ross released his debut single, "Yes Me," produced by Tony DeNiro and co-written by DeNiro and himself in 2011. His track single, "How To Live Alone" featuring rapper T.I, was released in 2015.

In 2016, Evan collaborated on DJWS & Hero's track, "They." The duo, Ashlee + Evan, created "Don't Look At Me" and "All I Want." One year later, he featured in "Restricted" by Kronic, and in 2018, he and his wife unveiled their collaborative duet album, "Ashlee + Evan."

Evan Ross attends the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" | Photo by Monica Schipper | Getty Images

In 2018, Evan and his wife offered fans a glimpse into their Los Angeles residence through the reality show "Ashlee+Evan." The house was architecturally inspired by the renowned Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. In September 2020, the couple purchased a $4.5 million, 6,000-square-foot mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

In 2013, Evan started dating pop singer Ashlee Simpson. In 2014, they got married at Diana Ross's estate. The couple welcomed daughter Jagger Snow on July 30, 2015, and son Ziggy Blue on October 29, 2020. The couple starred in the 2018 E! reality series "Ashlee+Evan."

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer | WireImage | Pexels

Who is Evan Ross' mother?

Renowned singer Diana Ross is Evan Ross' mother.

What is Evan Ross' net worth?

As of 2023, Evan Ross' net worth is $25 million.

