Name Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth $8 Million Salary $1,00,000 + Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Modeling, acting, podcast, and writing DOB Jun 7, 1991 Age 32 years old Gender Female Profession Model, actor, author Nationality American

Influencer, model actor, and entrepreneur known for films such as "Gone Girl," Emily Ratajkowski, amassed an $8 million net worth during her diverse career. Having started modeling as a teenager, Ratajkowski was signed by Ford Models and later bagged a role in the Nickelodeon series "iCarly." She also appeared in a music video for Robin Thicke, and went on to establish her own clothesline after becoming an accomplished actor.

Modeling, followed by acting have been the main earning activities for Emily Ratajkowski, since she started her journey to stardom at a young age. Her striking looks and confident presence on camera led her to grace the pages of various erotic and fashion magazines. She revolutionized the industry by embracing "Instagram fame" as a legitimate path to success, and opened doors for newcomers.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France/Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Ratajkowski has been the face of numerous brands, including DKNY, The Frye Company, Kerastase, Paco Rabanne, and DL1961. Her presence as a brand spokesperson has brought lucrative endorsement deals her way. She has also been an advocate for women's health issues as a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

Apart from her primary profession, Emily has ventured into the apparel business with her own clothing line Inamorata which offers designer swimwear.

Emily paid $2 million for a 1,650-square-foot Los Angeles home, which exceeded its original asking price of $1.59 million. Emily's net worth encompasses not only her liquid assets but also her valuable real estate holdings, such as her Echo Park property.

Year Earnings 2021 $5 Million 2022 $6.7 Million 2023 $8 Million

Instagram 30.2 Million Followers Twitter 1.4 Million Followers Facebook 7.1 Million Followers

In 2014, she began dating musician Jeff Magid, but their relationship reportedly came to an end by early 2018. In a surprising turn of events, on February 23, 2018, Emily announced her marriage to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard via Instagram, following a whirlwind romance of just a few weeks. The couple resided in both New York City's NoHo neighborhood and Los Angeles. In October 2020, Emily confirmed her pregnancy while expressing her desire to keep the child's sex private. She gave birth to their son on March 8, 2021. Sadly, the couple separated in July 2022, with Emily filing for divorce in September of the same year.

Ratajkowski earned the University of Southern California Inspire Award at their inaugural ceremony and was named the Model of the Year by the Daily Front Row in 2018. Additionally, she landed her first fragrance campaign as the face of Paco Rabanne Parfum's women's line.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on October 02, 2023 in New York City/Photo by Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How did Emily Ratajkowski gain fame?

Emily gained fame through her modeling career and her pioneering embrace of social media, particularly Instagram.

What is Emily Ratajkowski's net worth?

Emily Ratajkowski's net worth is estimated at $8 million.

What are Emily Ratajkowski's notable endorsements?

Emily has endorsed brands such as DKNY, The Frye Company, Kerastase, Paco Rabanne, and DL1961.

