Name Ellie Goulding Net Worth $30 Million Annual Income $3 Million + Source of Income Music DOB Dec 30, 1986 Age 36 years old Gender Female Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, actor Nationality British

Ellie Goulding, the talented English singer-songwriter, has been making waves in the music industry and beyond. With a net worth of $30 million, she has not only captured the hearts of people in her home country but has also garnered global fame. This phenomenal success has come from her chart-topping hits, numerous awards, and even a Grammy nomination.

Goulding's primary source of income is her music career. Signing a record deal with Polydor Records in 2009 marked the beginning of her journey. Her debut single, "Under the Sheets," which was initially released through an independent label called Neon Gold Records, gained a lot of fame. Her breakthrough was further propelled by television appearances and winning the BBC Sound of 2010 poll.

Ellie Goulding attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Her debut album, "Lights," secured the top spot on the UK album charts and achieved considerable success worldwide. It included hits like "Starry Eyed," which reached number four on the charts. Her success continued with covers like Elton John's "Your Song," and she even performed at the wedding reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Recently, the singer dropped her new single "By the End of the Night," and even graced the Royal Albert Hall stage for a classical rendition of "Love Me Like You Do."

Goulding has been a brand ambassador for Pantene, collaborated with Nike on various campaigns, and even lent her voice to John Lewis, a prominent UK department store chain. Her involvement with Marks & Spencer's "Womanism" campaign also added to her growing income.

The singer has also ventured into the world of real estate. In 2019, she invested a substantial $4.18 million into several properties across England, primarily for investment purposes. This diverse real estate portfolio includes a $1.6 million property in Worcestershire and a $1.9 million house in West London. Goulding's commitment to her real estate investments is evident through the establishment of her own company to manage these properties. She even owned a townhouse in London, which she listed for sale in 2020.

I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special moment, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster. So much love x pic.twitter.com/lqwz7ZlZde — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) September 2, 2019

Goulding has had a series of high-profile relationships, starting with English radio DJ Greg James in 2010, which lasted for 18 months. She even dated DJ Skrillex but they split after nine months. In August 2018, she announced her engagement to Caspar Jopling, and they married in August 2019. In February 2021, they revealed they were expecting their first child, and she gave birth in April of the same year.

The singer's journey to fame hasn't been without its challenges. She has openly discussed her struggles with mental health, including panic attacks and anxiety. To combat these issues, she has embraced fitness as a means of stress relief.

Moreover, Goulding has strong political views and supports the Labour Party. She was vocal about her dismay when Brexit was approved. Her connections extend to royalty as she shares a close relationship with Princess Beatrice, a member of the British Royal Family.

Ellie Goulding attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Winners Photocall at The Royal Festival Hall | WireImage | Photo by Samir Hussein

Goulding has received various awards in recognition of her music career, including two Brit Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and numerous others. She has also been nominated for prestigious accolades like a Grammy Award, MTV Video Music Awards, and World Music Awards. Her talent has been celebrated with numerous honors and nominations across the music industry.

In recognition of her philanthropic work, the United Nations Foundation honored her with a Global Leadership Award in 2017. The following year, Ellie Goulding became a Goodwill Ambassador for the organization.

