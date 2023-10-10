Name Elle Macpherson Net Worth $95 Million Gender Female Date of Birth March 29, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality Australia Profession Model, Fashion Model, Actor, Entrepreneur, Supermodel, Businessperson

Elle Macpherson, the Australian model, actress, businesswoman, and TV host, boasts a $95 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth. Originally aiming for law school, she pivoted to modeling and became one of the world's highest-paid models in the 1980s. Renowned for gracing the covers of Cosmopolitan, Elle, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue, she earned the moniker Elle "The Body" Macpherson from Time magazine in 1989.

Elle Macpherson arrives at TwitterAU HQ/ Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Modeling career

Before embarking on her college journey, Macpherson ventured to New York City with the intention of modeling for a year to fund her academic pursuits. She inked a contract with Click Model Management, making her debut in a 1982 Tab commercial. Throughout the 1980s, she graced numerous magazine covers, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the modeling world. In 1985, Macpherson became the face of Biotherm, a renowned French skincare brand. Her runway presence extended to shows for esteemed designers like Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. Additionally, she lent her image to advertising campaigns for iconic brands such as Victoria's Secret, Revlon, Diet Coke, Budweiser, Chrysler, and more.

Playboy cover & Elle Style icon

In 1994, Elle Macpherson chose to pose nude for Playboy magazine on her own terms, responding to media attempts to obtain intimate photos from her ex-boyfriends. Her diverse achievements include gracing postage stamps in Antigua and Barbuda in 1999, participating in the Summer Olympics closing ceremony in 2000, and co-hosting the Miss Universe pageant with Naomi Campbell in 2001. The Elle Style Awards recognized her as a Style Icon in 2006. Macpherson secured a three-year deal with Revlon Cosmetics in 2008, and she continues to serve as a Global Brand Ambassador for the company.

Elle Macpherson attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Business ventures

In 1994, Elle Macpherson founded Elle Macpherson Inc., releasing calendars and "Your Personal Best – The Body" workout videos. She launched Elle Macpherson Intimates in 1990, a best-selling lingerie line in Great Britain and Australia. Macpherson expanded into maternity bras, and beauty products, and served on Hot Tuna Clothing's board.

In 2014, she co-founded WelleCo, introducing The Super Elixir. Recognitions include Glamour magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year (2005), Everywoman Ambassador Award (2007), Lingerie Designer of the Year (2008), and Women's World Awards' World Career Award (2009).

Image Source: Waldorf Astoria Elle Macpherson, gala, Waldorf Astoria, New York, New York, early 1990s. (Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images)

In 2018, Elle Macpherson acquired a 9,000-square-foot home in Coral Gables, Florida for $8.1 million. The 7-bedroom estate, situated on 1.71 acres, features a saltwater pool and underwent a complete renovation before Elle's ownership. In April 2022, she listed the property for $29 million. In 2007, Macpherson and Soffer jointly purchased a 14,395-square-foot mansion in Aspen, Colorado, for $36.5 million, later listing it for $35 million in 2015.

Elle Macpherson, born Eleanor Nancy Gow on March 29, 1964, in Killara, New South Wales, Australia, hails from a diverse background. Her mother, Frances, served as a nurse, while her father, Peter, wore many hats—he was a sound engineer, and entrepreneur, and even held the position of president for the rugby team, the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

In the early 1980s, Elle Macpherson was in a relationship with Billy Joel, inspiring songs like "And So It Goes" and "This Night." She married fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon in 1986, divorcing in 1989. In 1996, she began dating financier Arpad Busson, with whom she had two sons. They separated in 2005.

Who is Elle Mcpherson's partner?

Elle Macpherson's partner is Doyle Bramhall II.

When was Elle Macpherson popular?

Supermodel, businesswoman, and actress Elle Macpherson found fame through her record of five Sports Illustrated covers throughout the 1980s.

What is Elle Macpherson's net worth?

Elle Macpherson has an estimated net worth of $95 million.

