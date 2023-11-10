Name Elizabeth Chambers Net Worth $10 million Date of Birth 18 August 1982 Age 41 Years Gender Female Profession Television Personality, Entrepreneur Nationality United States of America

Elizabeth Chambers, a prominent American entrepreneur, journalist, actress, and television personality, has carved out a noteworthy financial standing throughout her career. While her precise net worth may vary, it is estimated to be around $10 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, Chambers has diversified her income streams, including earnings from her television work, her successful bakery venture, BIRD Bakery, and endorsements. Chambers has left her mark on the entertainment and business worlds, and her story is one of determination and success.

Elizabeth Chambers attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening 2020. Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Films, TV series and shows

Elizabeth Chambers has established herself as a multifaceted talent, and her sources of income reflect her versatility. One of her primary revenue streams comes from her career as a television personality and actress. Chambers has graced both the big and small screens, featuring in movies like "The Game Plan" and making appearances in television series such as "Shark" and "Criminal Minds." In addition to her acting roles, she worked as a correspondent for renowned programs like Entertainment Tonight, E! News Now, and Access Hollywood. Her appearances as a guest judge on popular cooking shows like "Cupcake Wars," "Sugar Showdown," and "Chopped Sweets" have likely contributed to her income. Furthermore, Chambers has explored the world of endorsements, which has further bolstered her financial portfolio.

Business venture

Another significant source of income for Elizabeth Chambers is her entrepreneurial venture, BIRD Bakery. This bakery chain, with locations in Dallas and San Antonio, has become a thriving business. BIRD Bakery is celebrated for its delectable baked goods, many of which are inspired by cherished family recipes passed down from her grandmother. Chambers' bakery business has not only satisfied sweet cravings but also filled her pockets with the returns from her successful entrepreneurial endeavor.

(L-R) Elizabeth Chambers and Rachel Zoe attend the Vanity Fair and Annenberg Space for Photography's Celebration. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Elizabeth Chambers is not only a successful businesswoman and television personality but also a philanthropist with a compassionate heart. Her philanthropic efforts have included fundraising for the San Antonio Food Bank, a vital organization that provides food assistance to those in need. Moreover, her bakery venture, BIRD Bakery has been committed to making a positive impact by partnering with the cancer non-profit, Salood. Together, they created a special cookie with the proceeds dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer patients, a heartwarming endeavor that showcases Chambers' dedication to making a difference. Additionally, her commitment to reducing food waste is evident in her practice of donating unsold food from BIRD Bakery to various local non-profit organizations, including churches, fire and police departments, the Fisher House Foundation, and the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

Elizabeth Chambers married actor Armie Hammer in 2010, and they have two children together. However, they separated in July 2020, and Chambers currently resides in the Cayman Islands with their children.

Zoe de Givenchy, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Dawn Hudson, Elizabeth Chambers, Ambassador Nicole Avant, and Irena Medavoy attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

What is Elizabeth Chambers' most well-known business venture?

Elizabeth Chambers is best known for her bakery chain, BIRD Bakery.

Has Elizabeth Chambers won any awards for her work in the entertainment industry?

While specific awards are not mentioned, her career and business ventures have brought her recognition.

What is the current status of Elizabeth Chambers' relationship with Armie Hammer?

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer separated in July 2020.