Name Elaine Stritch Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth February 2, 1925 Date of Death July 17, 2014 Gender Female Profession Actor, Singer, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Elaine Stritch, the renowned American actress and singer, had a net worth of $10 million at the time of her passing on July 17, 2014. Her wealth is attributed to her prolific career in Broadway, film, and television, where she made significant contributions over several decades. Stritch was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1995.

Actress Elaine Stritch speaks onstage at the Tribeca Film Festival "Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me" | Photo by Robin Marchant | Getty Images

Stritch's primary source of income is her Broadway career, where she appeared in numerous productions, earning critical acclaim and nominations for prestigious awards. Stritch made her Broadway debut with Jed Harris' "Loco" in 1946. She also performed in "Made in Heaven" and "Angel in the "Wings" in 1947, where she sang "Civilization."

She also participated in the 1952 revival of "Pal Joey." Her breakthrough came in 1961 when she starred in Noël Coward's "Sail Away," initially in a minor role but eventually taking over the lead role. In 1966, she portrayed Ruth Sherwood in "Wonderful Town" and, in 1968, participated in an Off-Broadway revival of "Private Lives."

Stritch's association with iconic Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim began with the original Broadway production of "Company" in 1970, where she portrayed Joanne. After moving to London, she featured in the West End production of "Company" and later participated in various musicals, including "No, No, Nanette," "The King and I," "I Married an Angel," and "Mame."

Elaine Stritch and Harold Prince | Photo by Jim Spellman | WireImage

On TV, she made appearances in "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Cosby Show." Her British television stints included the successful series "Two's Company," where she starred opposite Donald Sinden. She was featured in various films, including Woody Allen's "September" and "Small Time Crooks." She was later seen in revivals such as "A Delicate Balance" and the Broadway revival of "A Little Night Music."

One of Stritch's defining moments was her one-woman show, "Elaine Stritch at Liberty," which premiered in 2001, earning acclaim both on Broadway and in London. Titled "At Home at the Carlyle," her cabaret acts featured a range of songs, establishing her as one of the most prominent dramatic ballad singers.

Actress Elaine Stritch attends the screening of "Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me" | GettyImages | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Stritch married actor and playwright John Bay in 1973. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1982. Although she struggled with alcohol all her life, her drinking worsened after Bay's death. In 2013, she left New York and relocated to Birmingham, Michigan.

Stritch suffered from diabetes and had stomach cancer. She passed away in her sleep at her home in Birmingham, Michigan, in 2014 at the age of 89, only three months after having had surgery for the disease. She was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Illinois.

- Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical

- Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

- Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance

- Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

- Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

- Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program

- Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event

Elaine Stritch, winner of Outstanding Cabaret Female Vocalist in a Major Engagement | Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult | WireImage

What was Elaine Stritch's most acclaimed stage production?

Elaine Stritch's one-woman show, "Elaine Stritch at Liberty," was one of her most acclaimed stage productions, winning a Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event.

How did Elaine Stritch contribute to British television?

Elaine Stritch appeared in many British sitcoms, including "Two's Company" and "Nobody's Perfect."

Who was Elaine Stritch's husband?

Stritch married actor and playwright John Bay in 1973.

