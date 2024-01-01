Name Edie Falco Net Worth $25 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth July 5, 1963 Age 60 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Edie Falco is an American actress best known for her role as Carmela Soprano on HBO's "The Sopranos." She has a net worth of $25 million. In 2009, she took on the lead role in the Showtime series, "Nurse Jackie," earning numerous awards and recognitions. Recently, Edie has been working on various TV projects, including "Horace and Pete" and "Law & Order True Crime."

Edie Falco attends the Peacock's "Bupkis" World premiere at The Apollo Theater | Photo by Roy Rochlin | Getty Images

Edie started her acting career by working in theater, then moved to TV with "Law and Order" and "Homicide: Life on the Street." She gained recognition for her appearance in films like "Laws of Gravity." Her acting in "Oz," "Bullets Over Broadway," and "Sunshine State" was loved by the audience.

Best known for her work in "The Sopranos", Edie stands out as one of four actresses to win an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award in a single year. She portrayed the wife of the main character, Anthony Soprano, in the drama series. After "The Sopranos" concluded in 2007, Edie took on another major role in "Nurse Jackie," a dark comedy that brought her more awards.

Simultaneously, the actress continued her Broadway appearances and even earned a Tony Award nomination for "House of Blue Leaves." In 2016, Edie bagged a role in the Louis CK web series, "Horace and Pete," which ran for ten episodes. In 2017, she joined the cast of "Law & Order True Crime," marking a full-circle return to the series where she initially started her TV career.

How much did Edie Falco earn from "The Sopranos"?

In the final season of "The Sopranos," Edie earned $500,000 per episode, totaling $10.5 million. During her time in "Nurse Jackie," her salary varied, peaking at $175,000 per episode at one point.

Edie Falco poses at the opening night of the new Tom Stoppard play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway at The Longacre Theatre | Photo By Bruce Glikas | WireImage | Getty Images

In 2004, Edie purchased a $3.8 million New York duplex. This spacious residence, spanning over 3,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms, featured 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and a 600-square-foot terrace. In 2012, she put it on sale, listing it for $5.5 million. Before this, in 2010, the actress sold a home in Northport, New York, and a townhouse in West Village for around $3.5 million.

Edie Falco attends the "The Many Saints Of Newark" Tribeca Fall Preview at Beacon Theatre | Photo by Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

In 2003, Edie battled breast cancer. Overcoming alcoholism in the early 1990s, she found it challenging to navigate the party-centric atmosphere of "The Sopranos" cast. As a Buddhist, she embraces a sober path.

Edie engaged in political advocacy during the 2004 U.S. presidential election. In 2005 and 2008, she adopted a son and daughter, respectively. A vegan and PETA supporter, Edie Falco actively campaigns against circuses.

- 2x Golden Globe Awards

- 4x Primetime Emmy Awards

- 5x Screen Actors Guild Awards

What is Edie Falco's net worth?

As of 2023, Edie Falcon's net worth is $25 million.

What is Edie Falco's ethnicity?

Edie Falco is of Italian, Swedish, English, and Cornish descent.

What is Edie Falco's latest project?

Lately, Falco is seen playing Amy Davidson in Pete Davidson's semi-autobiographical series, "Bupkis" on peacock.

