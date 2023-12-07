Name Édgar Ramírez Net Worth $6 million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth March 25, 1977 Age 46 Years Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality Venezuela

Édgar Ramírez is an accomplished Venezuelan actor who has earned a net worth of $6 million. His career spans both Venezuelan and international cinema. From his early contributions to films like "Yotama se va volando" to Hollywood projects such as "Zero Dark Thirty," he has made quite an impact on the world of entertainment!

Edgar Ramirez attends the 15th Film Festival Lumiere. Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Starting with Venezuelan films in 2003, the actor has appeared in a diverse range of genres, from action thrillers like "The Bourne Ultimatum" to historical dramas such as "The Libertador." His acclaimed portrayal of Ilich Ramírez Sánchez in "Carlos" not only earned him prestigious nominations but also contributed to his financial success.

While his early television roles in Venezuelan telenovelas like "Cosita Rica" and "Ser bonita no basta" were great hits, it was his standout performance as Gianni Versace in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" that made him popular. His works in "The Undoing" and the Netflix series "Florida Man," further contributed to his fortune.

Philanthropy

Ramírez, a staunch advocate for positive change, actively supports the Amnesty International campaign "No Dispares" (Don't Shoot), an initiative aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities resulting from irresponsible firearm use. He also supports the children's special needs organization, 5 Senses in Action, to help improve the lives of those in need.

(L-R) Edgar Ramirez and Daniel Brühl. Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Ramírez was born on March 25, 1977, in San Cristóbal, Táchira, Venezuela. In 1999, he completed his mass communication degree with a minor in audiovisual communications at the Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas. It was when he was about to attend the Harvard National Model UN as a delegate that he redirected his path toward acting.

Over the years, the actor has been linked to celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian, Ana de Armas, and Marisa Roman. For now, it seems that Ramirez is dedicated to his career and is not in a relationship.

- ALMA Awards (2012): Favorite Movie Actor: Supporting Role for "Wrath of the Titans"

- Amiens International Film Festival (2008): Best Actor for "Cyrano Fernández"

- César Awards, France (2011): Most Promising Actor for "Carlos"

- Hollywood Film Awards (2016): Ensemble of the Year for "Gold"

- Imagen Foundation Awards (2019): Special Achievement Award for Best Ensemble, Television, for "American Crime Story"

- Monte-Carlo TV Festival (2011): Golden Nymph for Mini-Series - Best Performance by an Actor for "Carlos"

- International Cinephile Society Awards (2011): ICS Award for Best Actor for "Carlos"

Édgar Ramírez, Sebastian Stan, and Nicholas Braun. Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

What is Édgar Ramírez's net worth?

As of 2023, Édgar Ramírez's net worth is $6 million.

Is Édgar Ramírez multilingual?

Yes, Édgar Ramírez speaks Spanish, English, French, Italian, and German fluently.

Has Édgar Ramírez won an Emmy Award?

While he has received various nominations, Édgar Ramírez has not won an Emmy Award.

