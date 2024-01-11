Name Eddie Redmayne Net Worth $15 Million Annual Income $5 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth January 6, 1982 Age 42 years Gender Male Profession Actor, model, singer Nationality British

Eddie Redmayne, the accomplished English actor best known for his remarkable performance as Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything," boasts of a net worth of $15 million. Apart from that he has appeared in major productions such as "Les Misérables" and the "Fantastic Beasts" series. He also went on to portray Tom Hayden in "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Eddie Redmayne attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall | GettyImages | Photo by Samir Hussein | WireImage

The main source of income for Redmayne has been his acting career, which began with a 1998 screen debut in an episode of "Animal Ark." His early television credits include appearances in BBC miniseries such as "Tess of the d'Urbervilles," "The Pillars of the Earth," and the two-part miniseries "Birdsong," where his performance as a WWI soldier.

He landed parts in films like "Like Minds," "The Good Shepherd," "Savage Grace," and "The Other Boleyn Girl," but his role as Osmund in "Black Death" brought positive attention. In 2014, he portrayed Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything," earning him an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor.

In 2016, Redmayne joined the cast of "Harry Potter" and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," marking the beginning of a successful franchise. He reprised the role in subsequent films, including "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." In 2020, he appeared in "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and in 2022, he garnered acclaim for his role as serial killer Charles Cullen in "The Good Nurse."

Eddie Redmayne attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week | Photo by Victor Boyko | Getty Images

Apart from his acting gigs, Redmayne graced the Burberry campaign alongside Alex Pettyfer in 2008, followed by another collaboration in 2012 with Cara Delevingne. In 2016, he took center stage as the star of the Prada Fall/Winter '16 Menswear Advertising Campaign. Renowned for his impeccable style, Redmayne earned himself a spot on Vanity Fair's International Best Dressed List in 2012. British GQ named him the number one best-dressed British man in both 2015 and 2016. Moreover, he was named one of "the 13 Most Stylish Men In The World Right Now" in 2016 by GQ.

Redmayne was born on January 6, 1982, in London, England. He attended Eaton House and St Paul's Juniors, and later studied at Jackie Palmer Stage School before enrolling at Trinity College. In 2014, he married Hannah Bagshawe, and they have two children, Iris and Luke. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2015.

(L-R) Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall | Photo by Jeff Spicer | Getty Images

- Academy Awards 2015: Best Actor for "The Theory of Everything"

- British Academy Film Awards 2015: Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Theory of Everything"

- Golden Globe Awards 2015: Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for "The Theory of Everything"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Theory of Everything"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "The Trial of the Chicago"

- Tony Awards 2010: Best Featured Actor in a Play for "Red"

