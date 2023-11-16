MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

What Is eBay Founder Pierre Omidyar's Net Worth?

By Kritika Bhatia
Published on : 23:44 PST, Nov 15, 2023
Cover Image Source: Pierre Omidyar, Founder and Chairman of eBay and the Omidyar Network | | Getty Images | Photo by James Leynse/Corbis

Name Pierre Omidyar 
Net Worth $24 Billion
Sources of Income Programming and businesses
Date of Birth June 21, 1967
Age 56 years
Gender Male
Nationality American, Iranian
Profession Entrepreneur, businessman, philanthropist, economist, and software developer

eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, a renowned American businessman and philanthropist has amassed a fortune of $24 billion. Born in Paris, Omidyar ventured to the United States to pursue his education. Renowned not only as a businessman but also as a philanthropist, Omidyar established the Omidyar Network. His generosity is evident through his multi-million-dollar contributions to enhance society's welfare. 

Pierre M. Omidyar, founder of ebay, addresses the crowd during a fireside chat at
Pierre M. Omidyar, founder of eBay | Kim Kulish | Corbis via Getty Images

Omidyar commenced his career as a programmer, ultimately establishing eBay. Initially, he founded Ink Development which was later acquired by Microsoft, resulting in a million-dollar profit. Following this venture, Omidyar developed code for an online project 'AuctionWeb'—an internet auction platform. To enhance the website, he levied nominal fees. By 1997, it was hosting 800,000 daily auctions, prompting the rebranding of 'AuctionWeb' to eBay. Interestingly, Omidyar's initial choice was 'Echo Bay,' but due to its prior registration by a Canadian mining company, he opted for eBay.

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 22: A sign is posted in front of the eBay headquarters on January 22, 2014 in San Jose, California. eBay Inc. will report fourth quarter earnings today after the closing bell. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A sign is posted in front of the eBay headquarters in San Jose, California | Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

It was in 1998 when Omidyar's business was at its peak that he became a billionaire. In 2002, eBay acquired PayPal, significantly contributing to Omidyar's earnings. His primary source of income remains eBay listings, with revenue reaching $9.8 billion in 2022, as $74 billion worth of merchandise was sold. Omidyar, an ardent philanthropist, allocates a substantial portion of his income to support charitable and impactful initiatives. Although he recently resigned from eBay's board of directors, he remains the founder and largest shareholder. Currently residing in Honolulu, Hawaii, Omidyar and his family focus on promoting the Honolulu Civil Beat and overseeing eBay's operations while continuing their philanthropic endeavors.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Pierre Omidyar and Pamela Omidyar attend the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy 10th Anniversary Award ceremony at The New York Public Library on October 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Getty Images)
Pierre Omidyar and Pamela Omidyar | Photo by Dario Cantatore | Getty Images
F 343440 18: Chairman and founder Pierre Omidyar and CEO Meg Whitman of EBay.com, the online auction service. California, June 15, 1998. (photo by James D. Wilson / Liaison Agency) ***EXCLUSIVE**
Chairman and founder Pierre Omidyar and CEO Meg Whitman of EBay.com, the online auction service. California, June 15, 1998. | Photo by James D. Wilson/Liaison Agency

Omidyar's family relocated to the United States during his childhood, with his father working as a urologist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Omidyar attended Punahou School in Honolulu for two years and eventually graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in 1984. He initiated his undergraduate studies at Tufts University and later completed his degree at the University of California, Berkeley, earning a B.S. in computer science in 1988.

Omidyar's personal life is marked by significant relationships and a profound commitment to philanthropy. In the 1990s, he married Pamela Wesley, a biology student. Following his first marriage, Omidyar's personal and professional worlds intertwined when he married Pamela Kerr, who played a pivotal role in the founding of his various businesses.

Omidyar's deep admiration for the Dalai Lama and his strong connection to Buddhism greatly influenced his philanthropic endeavors. In keeping with his spiritual beliefs, he pledged to donate a substantial portion of his wealth to charitable causes. He has fulfilled this commitment by donating a remarkable $500 million from his earnings to various charitable initiatives.

The couple owns extensive properties in Nevada and Henderson. Omidyar's philanthropic pursuits extend to the political arena, as he has emerged as a significant contributor to the Democratic Party. 

Omidyar's  awards and recognitions 

- Forbes ranked Pierre Omidyar as the 245th World's Richest Person in 2023

- EY Entrepreneur of The Year National Winner (1999)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Founder of eBay Pierre Omidyar (L) and producer Jeffrey Skoll attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)
Founder of eBay Pierre Omidyar (L) and producer Jeffrey Skoll | Photo by Randy Shropshire | Getty Images

What are the businesses of Pierre Omidyar?

Pierre Omidyar is the founder of eBay, Ulupono Initiative, Omidyar Network, and First Look Media.

Is Pierre Omidyar married? 

Yes. Pierre Omidyar married Pamela Kerr and has three children.

Where was Pierre Omidyar born?

Pierre Omidyar was born in Paris and his parents named him Parviz Omidyar.

