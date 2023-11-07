Name Donnie Yen Net Worth $40 million Gender Male DOB Jul 27, 1963 Age 60 years Nationality American Profession Director, actor, producer, martial artist, screenwriter

Famous for his appearance in the "Ip Man" movies, Chinese-American actor, director, and martial artist Donnie Yen, also known as Yen Ji-dan, has a net worth of $40 million. He began studying martial arts as a child and left school at 14 to focus on wushu, before he was sent to Beijing for further training. Initially, he worked as a stuntman in the entertainment industry before landing his first acting role in "Drunken Tai Chi" in 1984. His breakthrough came in 1992 when he played General Nap-Ian in "Once Upon a Time in China II."

With nearly four decades of acting experience in both Hong Kong and Hollywood, Yen makes most of his money from films, and his impressive career includes notable films like the "Ip Man" series, "Crouching Tiger," "Hidden Dragon," "Shanghai Knights," "Once Upon a Time in China II," "Raging Fire," "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," "Star Wars Rogue One," and "John Wick 4." Yen has earned millions from these high-profile projects, with The Epoch Times reporting that he was offered a substantial $12.8 million for his role in "Ip Man 4" alone.

While Donnie Yen is not heavily involved in business ventures, his interest in fashion led him to create his own distinctive clothing brand, DY Edition. The brand's visuals draw inspiration from his love for movies and martial arts, and its logo is inspired by a scene from one of his films. Yen is also an avid sunglasses collector, and had introduced his upscale sunglasses brand, DonniEye, in 2018. The prices for these stylish sunglasses range from $180 to $1,525.

As a producer and director, Donnie Yen owns two production companies. His first company, Bullet Films, was founded in 1997 and has been responsible for numerous successful Hong Kong action films, including the 2021 hit "Raging Fire." Yen's second production company, Super Hero Films, was introduced at Hong Kong Filmart in 2013 with the goal of producing high-quality international-level action films.

Among his assets, Yen's car collection includes a BMW 18, a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster with a price of $4 million, and another Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. These stylish vehicles are likely used for his appearances at movie premieres and press conferences. He also has a penchant for elegant timepieces, investing in luxury watches such as the Rolex Sea-Dweller, which costs around $14,000, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch, valued at around $70,000, and the Girard-Perregaux Golden Bridge Series watches.

Despite his superstar status, Donnie Yen maintains a low-key profile, but he possesses an impressive property portfolio. He reportedly owns around six properties in Hong Kong, each purchased for approximately $1.5 million. However, his most notable acquisition was a $17 million mansion on Mountain Davis Road, which he bought for his wife, Cissy Wang. Yen transferred 80 percent of the property ownership to his wife.

Donnie Yen's romantic history includes a brief marriage with his first wife, Hong Kong advertising executive Leung Zing-ci. They met in 1990, started dating the same year, and secretly got married in the United States in November 1993. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in less than a year. After their divorce, Leung discovered that she was pregnant with their son, Jeff, who was born in 1995. Yen then married former beauty queen Cissy Wang in 2003, just three months after they began dating. They have two children together, named Jasmine and James.

Yen is also known to be a devoted fan of the MMA organization Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and has watched nearly every UFC event available. In interviews, he has expressed his interest in competing in the UFC, had it not been for a recurring shoulder injury.

Is Donnie Yen a real martial artist?

Yes, he is trained extensively in Jeet Kune Do, Boxing, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wing Chun Kung Fu, Tai Chi, Hung Ga, Sanda, Karate, Wrestling and Wushu.

How many languages can Donnie Yen speak?

While Yen is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin, he also speaks English as well as Korean.

