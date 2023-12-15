Name Donna Karan Net Worth $600 Million Gender Female Date of Birth October 2, 1948 Age 75 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Fashion designer, Designer

Donna Karan, the American fashion designer, holds a net worth of $600 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. She is the mind behind the popular Donna Karan New York and DKNY clothing labels. Karan's journey in fashion began as an assistant designer under Anne Klein, gradually rising to associate designer. Following Anne Klein's passing in 1974, Karan assumed the role of head designer in partnership with Louis Dell'Ollio. In 1985, she launched her clothing line, DK and DKNY. DKNY went public in 1996 and was later acquired by LVMH in 2001. In 2016, the brand was sold for $650 million after Donna Karan's departure in the previous year.

Career with Anne Klein

Upon completing college, Donna Karan entered the fashion realm, commencing her journey with Anne Klein in the late 1960s. Ascending to the role of associate designer in 1971, she collaborated closely with Klein. Notably, in November 1973, Karan participated in The Battle of Versailles Fashion Show. Following Klein's passing in 1974, the Takihyo Corporation of Japan took ownership and appointed Karan as head of the Anne Klein design team until 1984.

In 1984, Karan, joined by her husband Stephen Weiss and Takihyo Corporation, ventured into her own business, focusing on modern clothing. In 1985, she unveiled her inaugural women's clothing collection, Donna Karan New York, gaining acclaim for the Essentials line featuring versatile bodysuit-centered pieces. Known for designing what she would wear, Karan earned the title, "The Queen of Seventh Avenue" by 1988.

Birth & expansion of DKNY

Expanding her brand, she introduced DKNY in 1989, catering to a younger demographic with a more affordable line. This was followed by DKNY Jeans in 1991, incorporating denim, and expanding into menswear a year later. Notable creations included the popular cold shoulder dress in 1992, a long-sleeved jersey dress with shoulder cutouts.

In 1997, Karan stepped down as CEO of Donna Karan New York but retained her role as chairwoman and designer. Her involvement in designs gradually decreased after 2002. In 2015, she announced stepping down as head of the company to focus on her lifestyle brand, Urban Zen, established in 2007. Karan garnered recognition and awards throughout her career, including the CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

Donna Karan maintains multiple residences, with her primary dwelling located in Northwest Harbor of East Hampton, New York. Additionally, she owns homes in New York City and the Turks & Caicos islands.

In 1976, Donna Karan married Mark Karan, and they welcomed their daughter, Gabby, into the world. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1978. In 1983, she found love again and tied the knot with artist Stephan Weiss. Weiss eventually became the co-CEO of the Donna Karan company. The couple had a son named Corey. Tragically, in 2001, Weiss passed away due to lung cancer.

Donna Karan speaks onstage during the Stephan Weiss Apple Awards at Urban Zen | Photo by Brian Ach | Getty Images for Urban Zen

FAQs

Is Donna Karan a luxury brand?

One of the reasons that DKNY is not considered a luxury brand is because of its origins as a more accessible, ready-to-wear brand.

What did Donna Karan make?

In addition to apparel, DKNY includes handbags, accessories, lingerie, eyewear, bedding and tableware, beauty products and fragrances

Does Donna Karan still own DKNY?

LVMH sold Donna Karan International, with the 'Donna Karan' and 'DKNY' brands, to the G-III Apparel Group in 2016 for $650 million.

What happened to the Donna Karan New York brand?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., which acquired Donna Karan International Inc. in 2016, will reintroduce Donna Karan New York with the spring collection in 2024, per reports.

