Name Domenico Dolce Net Worth $2.1 billion Sources of Income Fashion Designing Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 13, 1958 Age 65 years Nationality Italian Profession Fashion designer

Domenico Dolce | Getty Images | Jacopo Raule

Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce co-founded the famous luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana with Stefano Gabbana with whom he was in a romantic relationship from 1982 till 2003. Since its inception in 1985, D&G has been one of the world's most influential fashion brands. The founders met through Dolce's employer, designer Giorgio Correggiari, and soon started working together and created the brand. As of 2023, Domenico Dolce's net worth is $2.1 billion, as per Forbes real-time list.

The company enjoyed an initial generous financial backing, however, they were granted a spot in the Milano Collezioni's Nuovi Talenti in 1985. The debut collection was titled "Real Women" as they used real women as models because they had no funding to hire models then. Today Dolce and Gabbana is one of the major fashion brands in the world and both the designers are billionaires. According to Byboe, he earns between $1 million to $2 million per year.

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce | Getty Images | Carlos Tischler

Dolce was born on August 13, 1958, in Polizzi Generosa, Sicily, Italy to a tailor father while his mother sold fabrics and apparel. He later moved to Milan to pursue fashion design but soon dropped out of the fashion design school. He met Stefano Gabanna in 1980 and launched the brand at the Milano Collezioni's Nuovi Talenti. They continued to grow throughout the '80s, holding fashion shows in Tokyo and New York and releasing new collection lines. Their big break came in 1993 when they were chosen by Madonna to design for her "Girlies" tour. They went on to design for many celebrities including Monica Belucci, Kylie Minogue, Angelina Jolie, and Isabella Rossellini. They later included belts, sunglasses, watches, footwear and other accessories to their brand.

The two fashion designers have received accolades and honors for their great contribution to the fashion world. They bagged the the International Woolmark Prize back in 1991 and then their Parfum was named the best fragrance of the year. They were also awarded the Ambrogino Gold Medal by the city of Milan.

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce | Getty Images | Tullio M. Puglia

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were in a relationship for many years. After they became huge in the States, they lived in a 19th-century villa in Milan and owned other properties on the French Riviera. However, the couple broke up in 2003. The two have managed to maintain a cordial professional partnership over the years. Domenico Dolce is one the richest people in Italy as of 2023.

The duo were convicted of tax evasion and were given 20 months suspended sentence in prison. The pair denied the charges and were later cleared of the allegations.

Are Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana married?

The two were in a relationship for a long time but broke up in 2003.

Which Dolce and Gabbana perfume is the best?

Two of their most iconic fragrances are their Light Blue EDP and The Only One EDP.

