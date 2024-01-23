Name Dolph Lundgren Net Worth $18 Million Annual Income $2 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth November 3, 1957 Age 66 years Gender Male Profession Director, actor, martial artist, producer, screenwriter Nationality Swedish

Known for taking on action heroes from Sylvester Stallone to Jean-Claude Van Damme as an antagonist in their most iconic movies, Dolph Lundgren, the renowned Swedish actor, director, and martial artist, boasts of a net worth of $18 million. His breakthrough came with Sylvester Stallone's movie "Rocky IV," before appearances in successful films like "Universal Soldier," "Arrow," James Wan's "Aquaman," and Kyle Balda's "Minions: The Rise of Gru," among others. Apart from being a movie star, he is the 4th dan black belt in Kyokushin karate.

Dolph Lundgren attends the Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles premiere | Photo by Araya Doheny | FilmMagic

Lundgren made most of his wealth from his film career which started with the 1985 James Bond movie "A View to a Kill." After appearing in the "Rocky" franchise, he starred in "Masters of the Universe" as He-Man in 1987, and in 1988, he bagged a role in "Red Scorpion."

Lundgren later portrayed the Marvel Comics character Frank Castle in "The Punisher" and starred in the sci-fi thriller "I Come in Peace." In 1991, he was seen in "Showdown in Little Tokyo," and later films, including "Joshua Tree" and "Pentathlon," received mixed reviews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren)

Lundgren made his directorial debut in 2004 with "The Defender," a film in which he also appeared on screen. He continued directing and starring in action films like "Diamond Dogs" and "Missionary Man." In 2010, he joined "The Expendables" cast, and then played roles in "The Package," and "Skin Trade," which he also wrote and produced.

In 2018, Lundgren reprised his role as Ivan Drago in "Creed II," earning critical acclaim for his performance. He portrayed Nereus in "Aquaman" to enter the DC cinematic universe, and reunited with Van Damme for "Black Water."

In 2018, Lundgren purchased a modern Hollywood Hills home for $3.9 million. Spanning 5,230 square feet on a 5,091-square-foot lot, the property features concrete construction and open-concept design. In 2020, he listed the mansion for $4.5 million and successfully sold the property for $3.71 million.

During the 1980s, Lundgren was linked with singer Grace Jones and model Paula Barbieri, before marrying jewelry designer Anette Qviberg in 1994. The couple had two daughters before getting divorced in 2011, and Lundgren later dated Jenny Sandersson but got engaged to Norwegian personal trainer Emma Krokdal in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolph Lundgren (@dolphlundgren)

- Marshall Trophy 1985: Best Actor for "Rocky IV"

- Málaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema 2007: Fantastic Lantern Awrad

- Lifetime Achievement Award 2013: Best Actor Historical Blockbuster for "Rocky IV"

Does Dolph Lundgren still act in movies and films?

Yes, Dolph Lundgren's most recent projects include "Creed II" and "Aquaman."

What led to Lundgren's shift from chemical engineering to acting?

Inspired by his role in the James Bond film "A View to Kill" and the opportunity to work with Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky IV," Lundgren decided to pursue a full-time career in acting.

