What Is 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch's Net Worth?

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has become a household name after being part of projects like, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," "Doctor Strange," "Sherlock," "The Imitation Game," and more. As of 2023, his net worth is $40 million.

Cumberbatch's primary source of income is his career in theater, television, film, radio, narration, and even music. Making his debut in London's West End, Cumberbatch earned an Olivier Award nomination for his compelling performance as George Tesman in "Hedda Gabler" at the Almeida Theatre.

He led the revival of Terence Rattigan's "After the Dance" at the Royal National Theatre in 2010, a role that earned critical acclaim. The following year, he achieved the "Triple Crown of London Theatre" by securing the Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, and Critics' Circle Theatre Award for his portrayal of Victor Frankenstein in Danny Boyle's production of "Frankenstein."

Cumberbatch's television journey began with early roles in series like "Heartbeat," "Tipping the Velvet," and "Fortysomething." His portrayal of Stephen Hawking in "Hawking" earned him a BAFTA TV Award nomination, and his iconic role as Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock" earned an Emmy Award.

On the big screen, the actor's breakthrough moment came with the 2006 film "Starter for 10." Since then, he has played many roles, from William Pitt the Younger in "Amazing Grace" to Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game," which earned him Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations. His portrayal of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with "Doctor Strange" in 2016, made him a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Cumberbatch has made significant contributions to radio, lending his voice to various productions, including the adaptation of John Mortimer's "Rumpole" series and Michael Frayn's "Copenhagen." He has narrated documentaries for National Geographic and Discovery channels.

His on-stage collaboration with David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, where he sang lead vocals on "Comfortably Numb" in 2016, made him even more popular. In 2021, the actor's remarkable performances in "The Power of the Dog" and "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" garnered numerous award nominations.

Business Ventures

In late 2013, Cumberbatch co-founded the production company SunnyMarch Ltd. Their first project was the crowd-funded short film "Little Favour," a 30-minute action-thriller written and directed by Monroe, featuring Cumberbatch in the lead role. It was released internationally on iTunes in November 2013.

In 2017, SunnyMarch Ltd. acquired the rights to Megan Hunter's novel "The End We Start From," and filming for the adaptation began in 2022.

Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch was born in London, England, on July 19, 1976. He attended Harrow School of Arts, graduated from the University of Manchester, where he studied Drama, and later obtained his master's degree from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

He is married to opera director Sophie Hunter. The two tied the knot in 2015 and have two sons, Christopher Carlton and Hal Audren.

Academy Awards, USA: Nomination (2022, 2015)

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA - Nomination (2017, 2014)

BAFTA Awards: Nomination (2022, 2017, 2015)

British Independent Film Awards (2014)

Critics Choice Awards: Nomination (2022, 2015)

Primetime Emmy Awards: Nominated (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014)

Has Benedict Cumberbatch won an Oscar?

No, he has never won an Oscar but has earned numerous awards for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Did Benedict Cumberbatch play Sherlock?

Yes, he has played Sherlock Holmes in the hit BBC series, "Sherlock."

