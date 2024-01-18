Name Doc Rivers Net Worth $60 Million Salary $10 Million + Source of Income Basketball Career Gender Male Date of Birth October 13, 1961 Age 62 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player, Basketball Coach

Doc Rivers is an American former professional basketball coach and player. Having dedicated 14 seasons as a player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and later serving as a head coach for 25 seasons, Rivers achieved immense success in both roles. He currently works as an analyst for ESPN. As of 2023, his net worth is $60 million.

After playing for teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs, Rivers retired after the 1996 season. In 1999, he began coaching with the Orlando Magic. The following year, he received the Coach of the Year award. Although he guided the team to the postseason in the following three years, he left the team in 2003.

After doing sports commentary for a year, Rivers became the head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2004. Despite early criticism for his coaching style, he led the team to success. In 2008, he won his first NBA Championship as a coach, beating the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. In 2011, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Celtics. Two years later, he achieved his 400th win with the team during a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Rivers later became the head coach and senior vice president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first season, he led the team to a record 57 wins, a franchise-best, securing the third seed in the Western Conference. The following year, he was promoted to president of basketball operations and signed a new five-year contract.

He resigned as president of basketball operations in 2017 and extended his coaching contract in 2018. During the 2019-2020 season, he achieved his 900th win as a head coach. Subsequently, he stepped down as the coach of the Clippers and took on the role of head coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. During his time with the team, he achieved his 945th career win, surpassing Bill Fitch. In 2023, Rivers joined the primary broadcasting team at ESPN, working alongside renowned personalities such as Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

In 2013, Rivers bought a $5.5 million Los Angeles condo. However, he sold it one year later. He then acquired an $8.2 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills and listed it for sale for $11.25 million in 2019. The former NBA star also owns a property in West Hollywood, which he has rented out for around $16,000 per month.

In 2017, Rivers purchased a $9.5 million beachfront Malibu mansion, which was previously owned by Nick Carter. In 2020, he listed it for just under $13 million. Reportedly, he owns a 10,000-square-foot home in a gated lakefront community in Orlando.

Rivers has been married to Kris since 1986. They have three sons and a daughter. Their oldest son, Jeremiah, was in the NBA D-League with the Maine Red Claws. Their daughter, Callie, is married to the NBA star Seth Curry. Their son, Austin, has played basketball for the New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Spencer, their youngest child, played the sport for Winter Park High School and the University of California, Irvine. Moreover, Rivers is the nephew of NBA legend Jim Brewer and the cousin of former NBA guard Byron Irvin and former MLB outfielder Ken Singleton.

NBA All-Star (1988)

J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (1990)

FIBA World Cup MVP (1982)

USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year (1982)

Mr. Basketball USA (1980)

NBA Coach of the Year (2000)

3× NBA All-Star Game head coach (2008, 2011, 2021)

What is Doc Rivers doing now?

In 2023, Rivers joined ESPN as an analyst.

Who is Doc Rivers' wife?

Doc Rivers has been married to Kristen Rivers since 1986.

