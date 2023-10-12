Name Zedd Net Worth $50 million Sources of Income DJ, Music Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 2, 1989 Age 34 years Nationality Germany Profession DJ

The Russian-German musician and electronic music producer is best known for being a DJ. He has collaborated with many famous artists over the years and is best known for songs like "Clarity." The song peaked on the Billboard Top 10 and sold over two million copies becoming one of the most-played numbers on American radio that year. He has also collaborated with artists like Selena Gomez for the song "I Want You to Know." As of 2023, Zedd's net worth is somewhere around $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The DJ and songwriter has earned his fortune primarily by producing records and performing electro-house music. He also earns quite a lot from his concerts as a musician. Zedd also earns from YouTube and by selling merchandise on his official website.

Anton Igorevich Zaslavski, known to the world as Zedd, was born on September 2, 1989 in Saratov, Russia. He moved to Germany with his parents at a very young age and started taking piano lessons when he was only 10. By the age of 12, he was already into music and had learned to play the drums. He first gained popularity for mixing famous songs by artists like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. He also started releasing singles of his own titled, "Shave it Up" and "Slam the Door."

Zedd signed with Interscope Records in 2012 and released the single "Spectrum." His song "Clarity", which released in 2012, sold more than 2 million units and was certified a platinum release. He went on to release singles like "Stay the Night" and collaborated with artists like Lady Gaga, Namie Amuro, and Ariana Grande.

Zedd was in a brief relationship with actress Selena Gomez in 2015. He supports the German football club 1. FC Kaiserslautern speaks many lingos like Russian, German, and English, as well as a little French.

Zedd performs on stage | Getty images | Harold Feng

He had a home in the Hollywood Hills which he bought for $4 million. He then bought another home in Beverly Hills that he paid $16 million for. The house had very minimalist architecture and was surrounded by large glass walls that offered great views of the surrounding area. The house sits on a 3+acre plot of land and features a pool as well as a moat. The house also had a customized Skittles machine installed and a soundproof movie theater and recording studio. The house was listed by Zedd at $26.5 million in 2021. He later bought Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Encino, CA mansion, for which he paid $15.2 million.

Zedd has won many awards over the years. He was nominated for Grammy five times over the years and was nominated for the Kids' Choice Awards, USA in 2017. He had three nominations for Teen Choice Awards and bagged the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019. He won the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 and has been nominated four times in total. He has also won the Latin American Music Awards in 2015.

Zedd | Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

