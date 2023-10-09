What Is DJ Khaled's Net Worth?
|Name
|DJ Khaled
|Net Worth
|$75 Million
|Date of Birth
|26 November, 1975
|Age
|47 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 ft. 6 in.
|Profession
|Disc jockey, Record producer, Radio personality, Rapper, Music executive, and Songwriter
|Nationality
|United States of America
DJ Khaled is a name that resonates with millions. With a career spanning decades, DJ Khaled has not only made a significant impact on the music industry but has also diversified his income streams. As of now, his estimated net worth stands at a staggering $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He recently collaborated with Nickelodeon to release the music video, "Supposed to Be Love" on Nick’s official YouTube channel on October 4, 2023, and shows the four Hip-Hop stars (Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and DJ Khaled) as children rapping the upbeat song during a party. As you have a look at this delightful video, here's a look at Khaled's earnings, assets, and more.
What are DJ Khaled's sources of income?
DJ Khaled, also known as Khaled Mohamed Khaled, is a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur who has built an impressive fortune through several income streams. His journey to wealth is thanks to his music career, starting as a DJ on Miami's 99 Jamz radio station. This early role led to opportunities in the music industry, including becoming the DJ for the popular hip-hop group Terror Squad. Over time, he transitioned into creating his own albums, with hits like "Major Key" and "Grateful" contributing significantly to his earnings.
Endorsements
Another major source of income for DJ Khaled is his endorsement deals. Companies like Weight Watchers, T-Mobile, Ciroc, and Apple have all partnered with him, recognizing the value of his association with their brands. These endorsements have added millions to his net worth and solidified his position as a sought-after celebrity endorser.
Social media earning
In addition to his music and endorsements, DJ Khaled's vibrant presence on social media, particularly on platforms like Snapchat, has played a crucial role in boosting his income. His entertaining personality has garnered a massive online following, opening doors to sponsored content opportunities and collaborations with top brands.
View this post on Instagram
DJ Khaled's assets
DJ Khaled's success has allowed him to enjoy an opulent lifestyle. He has invested in real estate, including the purchase of Robbie Williams' former house in Mulholland Estates, Los Angeles, for $9.9 million. Impressively, he sold this home for $12.5 million in 2021, making a tidy profit. Additionally, he owns a waterfront home in Miami valued at $25.9 million.
View this post on Instagram
DJ Khaled's Social Media following
|37.7 Million followers
|5.6 Million followers
|Snapchat
|13.3 Million followers
DJ Khaled's personal life
DJ Khaled's personal life has also been in the spotlight. He is married to Nicole Tuck, and the couple has two sons, Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Tuck Khaled. Notably, DJ Khaled made headlines by live-streaming the birth of his first son on Snapchat, showcasing his unique approach to sharing personal moments with his fans.
DJ Khaled's awards
|iHeartRadio Music Awards: 2018 Winner iHeartRadio Music Award for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.
|Walk of Fame: 2022 Winner Star on the Walk of Fame in the Recording category.
|Soul Train Awards: 2017 Winner Soul Train Award for Best Collaboration for the song "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.
FAQs
Which is DJ Khaled's most successful song?
"All I Do Is Win," released in 2010, is one of DJ Khaled's biggest hits, certified triple platinum.
How did DJ Khaled get famous on social media?
DJ Khaled became famous on social media, especially Snapchat, by sharing entertaining stories, including his famous "key to success" catchphrase, gaining a massive following.
Which is DJ Khaled's latest album?
DJ Khaled's latest albums are "Khaled Khaled" (2021) and "God Did" (2022).