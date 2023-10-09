Name DJ Khaled Net Worth $75 Million Date of Birth 26 November, 1975 Age 47 Years Gender Male Height 5 ft. 6 in. Profession Disc jockey, Record producer, Radio personality, Rapper, Music executive, and Songwriter Nationality United States of America

DJ Khaled is a name that resonates with millions. With a career spanning decades, DJ Khaled has not only made a significant impact on the music industry but has also diversified his income streams. As of now, his estimated net worth stands at a staggering $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He recently collaborated with Nickelodeon to release the music video, "Supposed to Be Love" on Nick’s official YouTube channel on October 4, 2023, and shows the four Hip-Hop stars (Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and DJ Khaled) as children rapping the upbeat song during a party. As you have a look at this delightful video, here's a look at Khaled's earnings, assets, and more.

Sven Voth and DJ Khaled attend the VIP grand opening of the We The Best x Snipes store. Getty Images | Photo by Ivan Apfel

DJ Khaled, also known as Khaled Mohamed Khaled, is a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur who has built an impressive fortune through several income streams. His journey to wealth is thanks to his music career, starting as a DJ on Miami's 99 Jamz radio station. This early role led to opportunities in the music industry, including becoming the DJ for the popular hip-hop group Terror Squad. Over time, he transitioned into creating his own albums, with hits like "Major Key" and "Grateful" contributing significantly to his earnings.

Endorsements

Another major source of income for DJ Khaled is his endorsement deals. Companies like Weight Watchers, T-Mobile, Ciroc, and Apple have all partnered with him, recognizing the value of his association with their brands. These endorsements have added millions to his net worth and solidified his position as a sought-after celebrity endorser.

Social media earning

In addition to his music and endorsements, DJ Khaled's vibrant presence on social media, particularly on platforms like Snapchat, has played a crucial role in boosting his income. His entertaining personality has garnered a massive online following, opening doors to sponsored content opportunities and collaborations with top brands.

DJ Khaled's success has allowed him to enjoy an opulent lifestyle. He has invested in real estate, including the purchase of Robbie Williams' former house in Mulholland Estates, Los Angeles, for $9.9 million. Impressively, he sold this home for $12.5 million in 2021, making a tidy profit. Additionally, he owns a waterfront home in Miami valued at $25.9 million.

Instagram 37.7 Million followers Twitter 5.6 Million followers Snapchat 13.3 Million followers

DJ Khaled's personal life has also been in the spotlight. He is married to Nicole Tuck, and the couple has two sons, Asahd Tuck Khaled and Aalam Tuck Khaled. Notably, DJ Khaled made headlines by live-streaming the birth of his first son on Snapchat, showcasing his unique approach to sharing personal moments with his fans.



DJ Khaled's awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards: 2018 Winner iHeartRadio Music Award for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Walk of Fame: 2022 Winner Star on the Walk of Fame in the Recording category. Soul Train Awards: 2017 Winner Soul Train Award for Best Collaboration for the song "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

(L-R) Uncle Luke, DJ Khaled, and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic. WirenImage | Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams

Which is DJ Khaled's most successful song?

"All I Do Is Win," released in 2010, is one of DJ Khaled's biggest hits, certified triple platinum.

How did DJ Khaled get famous on social media?

DJ Khaled became famous on social media, especially Snapchat, by sharing entertaining stories, including his famous "key to success" catchphrase, gaining a massive following.

Which is DJ Khaled's latest album?

DJ Khaled's latest albums are "Khaled Khaled" (2021) and "God Did" (2022).